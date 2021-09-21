Fashion
Alessandro Sartoris’ latest collection for Ermenegildo Zegna is casual, comfortable and in pastel shades
The color palette of the collections, he says, came from his love of monochrome looks. I love the tones from head to toe, he says. Normally, men’s clothing is very predictable with color: blue, gray, black. But I think there are so many beautiful colors that we can use beautiful tobacco, sweet sage green, camel.
I like the idea of having a color, in different fabrics, like the same green in wool and silk. This allows our customers to build a modular wardrobe, with different pieces that work alone or together.
Like the fit and color, the fabrics in the collection are more casual, better for Zoom meetings at the kitchen table than, say, in a boardroom.
I love the jersey, says Sartori. I remember going to school and watching the movie Logan Race. (He graduated from the Marangoni fashion institute in Milan in 1989). The movie wasn’t his cup of tea, but he liked the clothes. I said to my tutor: All that knitwear and jersey do you think we’re really going to dress like this in the future? And he said, It’s not a matter of if, it’s when.
When seems to be now, if the Zegnas collection is something to go by. Sartori calls this mid-way dressing the happy medium between sweatpants and a tuxedo.
We still have these tailoring traditions, a certain DNA that permeated our dressing of a gray suit with a blue tie. It hasn’t changed for a very long time. I think it’s one of those fashion moments when everything changes.
Fashion is like this: sometimes nothing changes for years, and then everything changes suddenly. I think without the pandemic it would have taken another 10 years to happen.
Sartori himself enjoys working from home, although he admits he misses his team. We are all in different circumstances, all difficult in their own way, he says. But I was fascinated by my team. They became companions in a way that I have never seen before.
Before the pandemic, he spent up to 30% of his working life on the road. The break from the trip gave him a boost of creativity, he says.
What is the solution for traveling 30% of the time? Either you add 30 percent more people that we don’t have, or you create 30 percent less.
He’s adamant that Spring / Summer 2022 will be Zegnas’ last fully digital show, but also recognizes a future where only physical shows are unnecessary and perhaps irrelevant. I’m not criticizing other brands, but for Zegna going back to the shows we were doing before the pandemic would be a waste of time.
What is not a waste of time, he says, is the luxurious act of creating. Indeed, this is what gets him out of bed in the morning.
The DNA of this profession is creative. I like to create. I am not looking for personal accomplishments outside of my job. I’m not looking for more followers or better reviews if I wanted these things, I would have chosen a different career. What turns me on are things like … new knitting techniques! New colors. Creating beauty is my dream. That’s what inspires me forever, and it continues.
