Fashion
Reflecting with Patterson: Taking inspiration from turn-of-the-century fall fashion
As you walk around campus, one of the most exciting things to see is everyone’s outfit. Fashion trends come and go, with newly created and rediscovered pieces. These days a lot of people wear big pants: plaid, overalls, sick patterned sweaters, baby and oversized t-shirts, all of that. When the weather finally cools and fall fashions are in full swing, a nod to the late 90s and early 2000s will be in order. A trendy checked blazer and skirt set with no ode to Alicia silverstone? Uh, as if!
Pop culture in the 90s was the model for many popular looks today. Persistent until the early 2000s and still evolving today, the relaxed and chic aspects stand the test of time. The easiest way to rate and get inspired by most of these looks is on TV and film.
Fresh in 1998, Dawson Creek piloted, aired for six seasons and five years, spouting out many episodes and many outfits. Joey Potter, played by Katie holmes, the ever popular combination of low waist and baby shirts can be seen alongside oversized button down shirts, popular non-skinny jeans and plenty of sweaters. Cute and classic pieces from the 90s are featured by Holmes, with many similar items and trends reflected today.
In the 2000s, Gilmore Girls presented seven full seasons over the course of seven years and a Netflix revival, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, in 2016. Lorelai Gilmore (Lauren Graham) is designed in pieces such as a wide variety of jackets, graphic tees, sleeveless turtlenecks and flare jeans. Rory Gilmore (Alexis Blédel) sports her trendy plaid school uniform alongside casual staples such as a pair of chucks, bootcut jeans, plain tees and chunky sweaters. Sookie St. James (Melissa McCarthy) almost always sports a bandana: a cute and useful accessory still popular today. Gilmore Girls is a fall favorite for fans, and the fashion alone is worth reviewing.
Friends, of course, gave us all of the iconic Rachel Green (Jennifer aniston) Ross haircut (David Schwimmer) leather pants, with highly replicated fashion pieces today in everyday street style. Each of the six main characters has their own style and recognizable looks with pieces such as mom jeans, oversized crewnecks, long skirts and midi dresses. With ten seasons and a star-studded cast bursting with iconic, on-trend looks, the hit ’90s series is a great source of inspiration for finding an outfit to put together this fall.
Currently both Dawson Creek and Gilmore Girls are available to watch on Netflix. HBO Max Deals Friends and his recent special meeting, alongside classics of the time such as Distraught and 13 In progress 30. Disney + also offers 10 things I hate about you. Drawing inspiration from the entertainment of the late 90s and early 2000s is a great way to appreciate other people’s outfits and create your own this fall.
Lauren Patterson is a journalism student. Please note that the opinions and ideas of the Columnists do not reflect those of the The post office. Do you want to talk to Lauren? Tweet her @lpaatt.
