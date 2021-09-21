Abortion lawsuits target Texas doctor who says he broke the law





Both lawsuits were filed in San Antonio State Court and both men are representing themselves. None of these lawsuits are a valid attempt to save innocent human lives, said John Seago, chief executive of Texas Right to Life, the state’s largest anti-abortion group, which has lobbied for the new law. on abortion. Both cases are selfish legal stunts, abusing the cause of action created in the Texas Heartbeat Act for their own purposes. He added that he and others at Texas Right to Life believed Braid published his op-ed with the intention of attracting reckless lawsuits. The Center for Reproductive Rights, an abortion rights group that represents Dr Braid, said he had not been officially served and refused to make him available for an interview. In a statement, the group’s lead counsel, Marc Hearron, said Texas law says anyone can sue for violation, and we’re starting to see this happen, including by claimants outside of the country. ‘State. In his opinion piece for The Post, Dr Braid said he decided to violate Texas law, which makes no exceptions for rape or incest, because he firmly believes in the right to ‘abortion. I have daughters, granddaughters and nieces. I believe abortion is an essential part of health care, he wrote. I have spent the past 50 years caring for and helping patients. I can’t sit back and watch us go back to 1972. Understanding Texas Abortion Law Map 1 of 4 The citizens, not the state, will apply the law. The law effectively supplements ordinary citizens, including those outside of Texas, allowing them to sue clinics and others who break the law. He awards them at least $ 10,000 per illegal abortion if they are successful. Mr Braid wrote that on the morning of September 6, he performed an abortion on a woman who, although still in her first trimester, was over the new state limit. After reading this, Mr Stilley said he decided to file a complaint. His complaint includes a description of his own legal issues, which he said included a federal conviction for tax evasion and conspiracy; he was returned to house arrest after a decade in prison. Mr Stilley said in the interview that he believes in a woman’s right not to have unwanted children, and that because her lawsuit was a win-win for him, he rushed to file it. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/09/20/us/texas-abortion-lawsuit-alan-braid.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos