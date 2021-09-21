The nude dress trend is now so nude that it’s barely there

The naked dress trend is back, celebrities, and it’s more nude than ever. While this look never seems to fade, it definitely packs a punch for 2021, including this year. with Gala. We’ve seen various iterations of the trend over the years, but at the moment, it seems to fit one of two camps: a skin-colored bodycon dress or a barely there dress that’s sheer or sheer or has one piece strategically. placed material (or even a combination of all three).

Cher wearing a dress by designer Bob Mackie at the Met Gala in 1974.

The nude dress has a long history, of course. Those who are big fans of Cher (and who isn’t?) Will remember the star’s dedication to the designs of designer Bob Mackie, who regularly drew risky pieces for the singer. Before that, however, there was Marilyn Monroe’s infamous see-through dress that she wore in 1962 to sing Happy Birthday to President John F. Kennedy.

Marilyn Monroe singing Happy Birthday to President John F. Kennedy wearing a sheer dress.

The coolest versions and perhaps my personal favorites include Jane Birkin in 1969 and Kate Moss in 1993, both wearing see-through dresses with black panties. It’s the most understated way to trend nude dresses.

But in recent years, this trend has become completely glamorous. Rihanna’s 2014 CFDA look and Beyonc’s 2015 Met Gala dress by Givenchy made headlines for being pretty nude. In 2019, Kim Kardashian West’s wet-look Mugler creation definitely ticked the trendy nude dress box with its aesthetic and bodycon color.

Jane Birkin’s nude dress she wore to the premiere of Slogan in 1969

Over the past couple of weeks, I’ve spotted loads of nude dresses on the red carpet, proving that this trend is officially back. First, Zendaya wore a Balmain-style leather dress Venice Film Festival. Next, Megan Fox wore a Mugler dress (another wet dress from the designer) to the VMA. Then on Monday we were treated to a variety of dresses barely present at the Met Galathe which took place for the first time since the pandemic. However, those leading the pack on the nude dress trend here were by Kendall Jenner pretty Givenchy dress in rhinestones and Saint Laurent fishnet dress by Zo Kravitz.

Kate Moss wearing a sheer dress at the Look of the Year contest in 1993.

Normally, I would give you some tips on how to do the IRL trend, but this is the tricky enough look to make your locale successful. Instead, if it’s something that appeals to you, it might be worth taking some inspiration from the current looks and toning it down so that you’re not so noticeable when drinking a glass of ros.

Keep scrolling to see the current nude dress looks, then shop my selection of nude dresses.

The trend of nude dresses today

Style Notes: One of the coolest looks from the 2021 Met Gala, Zo Kravitz’s Saint Laurent knit dress is barely here, but it still manages to look super sophisticated.

Style Notes: While Kendall Jenner’s dress is definitely in the nude category, it’s actually based on Audrey Hepburn’s look in My beautiful lady.

Style Notes: This might be the ultimate nude dress, to be honest. It’s transparent, flesh-colored and leaves very little to the imagination. Megan Fox knows how to embrace this trend to the fullest.

Style Notes: A more subtle take on the trend, it’s still a nude dress. Balmain’s flesh-colored dress was created in leather, giving her a wet look for Zendaya’s red carpet moment.

Style Notes: Don’t forget Rihanna’s 2014 CFDA moment.

Style Notes: Beyonc’s take on the nude dress trend meant going for a sheer Givenchy dress with strategically placed flowers.

Style Notes: Kim Kardashian West’s wet-look dress by Thierry Mugler, featuring a cinched waist and dripping pearls, was the talking point on the 2019 Met Gala red carpet.

