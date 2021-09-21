What role are schools playing in pushing the fashion industry to become more sustainable?

With six weeks beforeCOP26, the 2020 United Nations climate change conference delayed in Glasgow, many people are reflecting on how their personal and professional behavior can help tackle theclimate crisis. This includes rethinking the extent to which we are defined by our consumption or our citizenship. Many academics, for example, recognize the broad consensus demonstrated by a global commitment to the United Nations.Sustainable development goals(SDGs) that universal action is needed to end poverty, protect the planet and ensure that all people enjoy peace and prosperity by 2030, and this includes mainstreaming principles and practices sustainability in academia.

But if universities continue to teach in acommodified education model, how will they deliver education for sustainable development? England, for example, has thethe highest tuition feesin the developed world and the value-for-money narrative has created a culture of students as consumers. And what better way to start than looking at how fashion students learn to think about sustainability. The fashion industry has a well-documented history ofunsustainable practices, including intensive and excessive production and textile waste, lack of transparency and poor working conditions.

Demand a sustainable curriculum

Educating future leaders is essential to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, and those who work in fashion are no different. Graduates increasingly want to work with a goal, but are we giving them sustainable literacy including the information, skills and abilities needed to challenge existing systems and structures, including the universities in which they study?

To 2021 Deloitte survey confirms that young people are increasingly concerned about issues such as income inequality and climate change. Many look at a company’s goal versus the size of a paycheck when it comes to weighing job opportunities. Social Change and Accountability Survey found that 44% of Millennials and 49% of Gen Z base their choices on personal ethics when it comes to the type of work or organizations they would consider joining .

But it’s not just employers who need to change their attitude towards creating more responsible workplaces when it comes to climate change. Another recent poll of potential international students found that a university’s reputation and commitment to sustainability outweighed its location. According to Students organizing for sustainability in the UK, 60 percent of students say they want to learn more about sustainability, and 80 percent of students say they want their institutions to do more about it.

A focus on students

Only by delving deeply into sustainability can we help fashion students understand how all elements of the fashion business model and supply chain affect people and the planet. This is greatly facilitated by new guidelines on Education for sustainable development which was released earlier in 2021.

Directory Green dress price provide an overview of the outstanding sustainability initiatives undertaken by UK universities and colleges. In 2020, University College Londons Positive Climate Campaign won the Climate Action 2030 category. The University of Plymouth was highly commended for its collaboration Net Zero channel, and Emma Kidd, a student at Glasgow Caledonian University (GCU), was highly commended for her Detox Mode Challenge.

The GCU was also recently hailed by the UN as an example of SDG good practices for his commitment to fully integrating sustainability goals in all of its activities. This includes the development of research, educational materials and assessment tasks and collaboration with external organizations at the forefront of sustainability, including the Ellen MacArthur Foundation and its work promoting a circular fashion industry.

GCUs British School of Fashion also produced a collection of pedagogical case studies, as part of Bloomsburys’ digital resource, on pioneers of sustainable clothing, such as Patagonia and Stella mccartney. Both companies have an environmental mission and are using creative ways to educate consumers about the climate crisis.

Patagonia posted a reversible poem Black Friday 2020 and Stella McCartney released her Spring / Summer 2021 collection Manifesto from A to Z to initiate a conversation about values, By studying these companies, students are encouraged to think about the negative social and environmental impacts of fashion, to debate the pros and cons of fabric and production choices, and to actively promote more alternatives. sustainable in line with their own values.

Are we there already?

The United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 4.7 The target states that by 2030: All learners acquire the knowledge and skills necessary to promote sustainable development, including through education for sustainable development and sustainable lifestyles, human rights, equality gender, the promotion of a culture of peace and non-violence, global citizenship, and the appreciation of cultural diversity and the contribution of cultures to sustainable development.

The more we learn about sustainability, the clearer it becomes that many of our social and environmental challenges, including poverty, gender equality, climate change and quality education, are interconnected, as evidenced by the framework of the 17 United Nations SDGs. And despite the growing commitment to sustainability on the part of educational institutions, student associations and academics, there is a generalized gap between attitudes and behaviors with respect to the sector as a whole.

So, in addition to researching and teaching for climate solutions, we should ask universities how they are leading environmental and social sustainability measures.

By highlighting the lack of representation of women at COP26, author and co-founder of All we can save project, Katharine Wilkinson, argues that the climate crisis should be seen as a crisis of leadership. This theme is developed by the Caledonian student Luna Sanchez in her short film Manifesto for women as leaders of sustainable development.

The coronavirus has caused the biggest disruption in higher education in a generation. As London Fashion Week Recently picking up after the pandemic, now is a good time to think and plan. As we look forward to another academic year, we should stop seeing students as mere consumers of higher education, but as fellow citizens seeking solutions to the world’s urgent climate crisis.

Natascha Radclyffe-Thomas is Professor of Marketing and Sustainable Business at the British School of Fashion (GCU London), Glasgow Caledonian University. (This article was originally published by The Conversation.)