The best parties aren’t just one time. Last week, after the celebrities took part in the main event, they continued their evenings with a quick change of look and indulging into the wee hours of the morning. After the Met Gala, fashion kept flowing in, with guests swapping their larger-than-life red carpet fare for comfortable clothing. Grimess Dune– inspired by Iris van Herpen and the matching medieval sword delighted on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, but (most) Manhattan clubs don’t allow you to bring a dagger inside. Thankfully, the artist had another great look waiting backstage, this time a ruffled puffy dress by Bitcrcrcr and a Chained by Sedona metal headdress that played with her Renaissance rave aesthetic. When it was time for Lorde to leave after the Met, she did so to Collina Strada. The first to take Hillary Taymours’ Spring / Summer 2022 collection out onto the streets, she opted for a corseted bodysuit and lively skirt worn with neon trainers and plenty of attitude. In contrast, Kendall Jenners’ post-gala outfit was classic. Still, the model’s reflective red Givenchy mini dress with square laser-cut sequins and a puffy Duchess satin ottoman was still striking. Crimson is Jenners’ color, and her lasting diamond jewelry from Vrai has only added to her appeal. Of course, the Met Gala wasn’t the only excuse to dress up. At the Sebastian Film Festival, Titanium Star Agathe Rousselle arrived in a shiny Louis Vuitton dress designed by Nicolas Ghesquire whose racing stripes and shiny black accents recalled the bold automotive themes of her Palme d’Or winning film. The Toronto International Film Festival saw Lily-Rose Depp bring Chanel pastels to the fore in an optical illusion cocktail look that showcased her waistline. Yet perhaps the biggest surprise of the week was at the MTV Video Music Awards, where Kacey Musgraves took high fashion to the red carpet in a Valentinos fall / winter 2021 feathered headdress and satin mini dress.

