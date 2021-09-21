New York Times Wirecutter Focuses On Style – Glossy

The New York Times Wirecutter is known for its rigorous and comprehensive product guides for everything from phones and computers to air conditioners and vacuum cleaners. But Wirecutters Jason Chen, associate editor, and Jennifer Hunter, senior style editor, want to create another section in Wirecutters’ repertoire: style and fashion.

In early 2021, Wirecutter smoothly launched a new, dedicated styling section on its homepage. Hunter, who joined Wirecutter as Editor-in-Chief of Home Articles five years ago, was appointed Senior Style Editor in June 2020. And Wirecutter is currently hiring for other dedicated style positions, including including an associate style editor. While much of the Wirecutter guides focus on consumer electronics and home appliances, Chen said there’s an undeniable appetite for more style recommendations.

Whenever we cover something to do with the style, we see plenty of comments from people asking for more, said Chen, who worked at the New York Magazine strategist before joining The Times. If we were doing a portfolio guide, people would ask for passport holders. If we were making jeans for men, everyone would be asking for jeans for women. I started [at Wirecutter] two and a half years ago, and it always felt like an opportunity that we left on the table by not covering the style more regularly.

Chen said Wirecutter has a dedicated social team whose job it is to read comments on articles, collect comments and use them to guide editorial direction. This team has noticed an interest in stylish blankets for several years.

Right now, Hunter said the priority is establishing the big and wide tent guides for the best white sneakers, men’s jeans, and sunglasses, among other categories. contrary to Digital news media, Wirecutter Guides tend to see traffic for years after publication and are often updated over time.

There are style guides that will likely continue to be relevant for quite some time, Hunter said. Were working on one right now on the best black tights. There aren’t a ton of cutting edge developments in black tights, so I can’t imagine we’re going [require] lots of updates over the years.

Chen and Hunter want the style section to stand out from other product recommendation sites with the posting’s emphasis on rigorous, month-long testing periods. Chen said that due to this focus, the style coverage will not focus heavily on trends. Trends change faster than the typical Wirecutter release schedule.

Tackling trends, when it does, will likely take two forms, Chen said. Either a single product becomes so buzzy that the brand will feel the need to weigh in with a test and review, as it did with a popular Bathrobe outside hours which went viral on Instagram in early 2021. Or, one trend lasts long enough to warrant a full-fledged guide, like anti-blue light glasses – The Wirecutter guide was uploaded in 2019.

Were working on things like reviewing Good American’s one-size-fits-all jeans that claim to be able to fit four sizes, Hunter said. Products that make specific claims or have a specific function are more likely to be covered by Wirecutter than the more subjective aesthetic. Also considering a review of shoes that can transition from heels to flats. Our readers want to know: are they just worse for both functions? This is something we can tell them.

Wirecutter does not disclose traffic figures or readership (although the Wall Street Journal reported in August that Wirecutter had about 12 million monthly readers), but Chen said there has already been substantial growth in the style section over the past six months. Hunter pointed to popular coverage as a guide on the best and most comfortable bras, which has become one of the most popular style items on the site.

While most Wirecutter guides primarily attract readers looking for specific topics, the style section has enjoyed promotions on Instagram and top placement on the New York Times online homepage since July. Hunter said style guides, more than other categories, are something a reader can click just to read, even if they’re not looking for that exact product.

Everyone has an opinion on the style, Chen said. And you’re more likely to click on a style item anytime than you would with a [article] on air conditioners – unless you bought one.