Fashion show supports women and children battling cancer





HENRICO COUNTY, Virginia – On the grand staircase of the Henricos Dominion Club, more than a dozen women and children have helped model the latest fashions, each looking glamorous in the Chicos and Lilly Pulitzer labels. At first glance, you would never have imagined that each model faced a courageous battle with cancer. A few enduring months of chemotherapy, radiotherapy and multiple surgeries. Cheryl Tankersley kicked off the Laughter in the Rain event six years ago, when she realized as a beauty salon owner the incredible need for women and children to feel supported and beautiful while at the same time. undergoing therapy. We need each other, says Tankersley. We need compassion and our warriors really need this night of hope and encouragement. Among the models was Josephine Economy, 11, diagnosed in 2019 with Ewing’s sarcoma. Economy says the wig she received from Tankersley has helped boost her confidence, allowing her to help other children battling cancer. I think I’m doing pretty well, Economy said with a big smile. Getting the wig was surprisingly much easier. This one was special because someone was kind enough to donate their own hair to make this wig, adds Economys mom Jennifer. Besides a fashion show, more than 350 guests were also treated to music, inspirational stories and 26 vendors offering support services. Breast cancer survivor and Real Housewives of New York star Bershan Shaw was the keynote speaker for the evening. CBS 6’s Reba Hollingsworth, Tracy Sears and Greg McQuade helped host the event. While Tankersley said she plans to cancel the event due to the increase in COVID cases, she says several women have reached out saying they need the moral support and encouragement from the community. Masks were mandatory during the Sunday evening event. I am a person who thinks what can I do with the influence that I have? My influence is in working with women and children with cancer, says Tankersley. I will use this influence to bring them hope, compassion and joy.

