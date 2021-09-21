Fashion
Omg, did you dress him like me?
This TIC Tac mom dressed her tiny in the exact same outfit as her husband, and her reaction is priceless.
Krystian (@ krystianatiana) is a TikToker and mom-of-4 who frequently shares videos of his adorable family. Recently she posted a TikTok Video of her husband’s reaction to their youngest child, Maverick, dressed in a miniature version of his outfit, and that’s too cute for words!
The clip begins with a photo of the adorable tiny wearing a black sports ensemble with an Adidas sweatshirt and baseball cap inside out.
Baby, are you ready to go? Krystiana asks, approaching her husband, who is waiting in the food. Yeah, he said casually, looking up from her telephone before noticing his mini-me.
Oh my god, did you dress her like me? he asks, once again giving his own outfit. You are twins! Krystiana coos as the camera pans to show their son, who looks equally surprised to see her father wearing the same look.
You’re so cute! Give it to me ! Give it to me ! her husband says excitedly as he lifts Maverick into the air before giving him a big kiss on the cheek.
Little twins, Krystiana marvels at a photo of her husband helping Maverick walk, revealing their matching outfits in all their glory.
Man let’s go to Targethe said to Maverick. Can I come? Krystiana asks what her husband playfully responds to, No! Boys Day, walking the tiny to the door.
The precious moment melted hearts on TikTok.
The way that the baby closed his eyes and smiled when dad kissed him, that’s it, one user exclaimed.
Rebound: FATHERS taking her to Target today, one viewer joked.
Others couldn’t help but laugh at the sartorial choices.
He committed the worst crime of Nike socks with an Adidas hoodie, one noted. fashion-conscious observer.
It was all cute and everything until I saw the Nike socks with the Adidas shoes, lamented a sneakerhead.
All fashion options aside, it’s heartwarming to witness a budding father-son relationship.
The post office Mom surprises her husband by dressing baby like her identical twin: Omg, did you dress him like me? appeared first on Aware.
