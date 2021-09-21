CNN’s Lemon balks as Cuomo calls Ocasio-Cortez a ‘poseur’ for Met Gala dress shot

CNN hosts Don Lemon and Chris Cuomo argued last week over the effectiveness of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s dress stunt, DN.Y. at the Met Gala.

On their “The Handoff” podcast, Lemon gushed that Ocasio-Cortez’s eye-catching “Tax The Rich” dress was “perfect” for her post.

“And what she did was perfect. She went to the homes of the rich. You don’t get richer and more famous and elite, if you want to use that term, than the Met Ball. And New York with all of them. the big celebrities in the most outrageous outfits. And there she is, somebody who promotes taxation of the rich every day, comes up with a dress that says Tax the rich. That’s exactly what you get. wait, ”Lemon said.

Lemon also slammed Republicans for speaking out against the coup, saying Ocasio-Cortez remained “consistent” with his image.

“Yes, you should congratulate her for being consistent with her message. She tells Democrats that most of these people in this room are liberals, you are rich. We are going to impose on you. We want to impose more on you. That is. what she is… saying, ”Lemon argued.

Cuomo was less impressed with the New York Rep’s stunt, saying it “played both ways,” leading to a “poseur aspect” for many people.

“I think she has it both ways. I think the only part that really matters to me is that it doesn’t matter if you haven’t paid the money, is that she is a congressman from a poor district. You should be fighting their fight all the time. I think she was playing both ways. I think there is a poseur aspect because she enjoys being with these people “Cuomo said.

Cuomo added, “When you’re elected public servant, you should be obsessed with the people and concerns in your district, and I don’t care what you say, that’s bullshit – she goes to that prom and wears one. costume that says Tax the Rich, and everybody taking a picture of her, and taking pictures with all these celebrities, it’s not about her neighborhood. It’s about her. “

Lemon went on to defend the AOC dress by saying that calling attention to her dress is no different than any other politician calling attention to a cause.

“Everyone hangs out with the elite. Anyone who needs money and attention, where do they go? To the elite for money and attention. What does they do that is different from any other politician. from any other ideology or political party, ”Lemon mentioned.

While presenters disagree on the effectiveness of AOC’s dress code, both men agreed that his influence remains primarily in the media rather than in politics.

“His influences are AstroTurf. I think it’s mostly in the media,” Lemon said.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has so far faced two ethics complaints regarding her appearance at the Met Gala.