Michaela Coel Shines In A Neon Yellow Mini Dress And Matching Pointy Pumps At The 2021 Emmy Awards





Michaela Coel shone last night on the red carpet of the 2021 Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. The I May Destroy You star, who won this year’s Outstanding Writing Award for a Limited or Anthology Series or Film, arrived in a neon yellow ensemble personalized by Christophe john rogers. Her daring outfit included a fitted draped bandeau top and a maxi skirt. The headband, in particular, featured an oversized bow that trailed behind Coel as she walked the red carpet. The actress’ look was completed with a dazzling diamond necklace and statement ring, as well as gold and pearl earrings from Alighieri. More New Shoes Michaela Coel attends the 2021 Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. – Credit: Michael Buckner for Variety Michael Buckner for Variety Footwear-wise, Coel strutted smoothly in a pair of pointy pumps from Le Silla. The shoes, which matched her dress perfectly, included pointed toes and stiletto heels that appeared to total at least 4 inches in height. When worn with her Christopher John Rogers ensemble, the pumps have created a clean, elegant and striking monochrome effect. Zoom on Coels Le Silla pumps. – Credit: Michael Buckner for Variety Michael Buckner for Variety Neon tones were a fashion trend at this year’s Emmy Awards. Stars like Kaley cuoco, Uzo Adoba and Angela Bassett walked the red carpet in highlighter-hued dresses from top brands like Vera Wang, Greta Constantine and Cristina Ottaviano. Bright colors have all made vibrant statements at the Emmys, with minimal jewelry and accessories to let them take center stage. Michaela Coel attends the 2021 Emmy Awards in Log Angeles. – Credit: Michael Buckner for Variety Michael Buckner for Variety The 2021 Emmy Awards returned in person this year with a limited audience of nominees and their guests. The leading nominations this year were The Crown and The Mandalorian with 24 nominations each, while WandaVision, Ted Lasso and The Handmaids Tale followed closely behind. Many stars attended the event, including Kathryn Hahn, as well as Issa Rae, Elizabeth Olsen, Kate Winslet, Seth Rogen and many more. The story continues Click on the gallery for more best dressed stars at the 2021 Emmy Awards. Launch gallery: All celebrity red carpet arrivals at the 2021 Emmy Awards Sign up for FN newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

