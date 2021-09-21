Long Island man targeted Latino immigrants for attack, police say

In a statement, Timothy D. Sini, the Suffolk County District Attorney, called the charges against Mr Cella very disturbing.

The accused allegedly targeted these victims on the basis of their ethnicity and lured them under false pretenses before committing the violent attacks, Sini said.

When he was arrested, according to court records, Mr Cella was on bail after being charged last month in Brooklyn with two counts of firearms and several misdemeanors.

He was arrested in this incident after police encountered him in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood and discovered he had a loaded and unlicensed 9mm pistol and additional ammunition in a pocket strapped to his chest , according to records. He also had Xanax pills with him at the time, according to court records.

A lawyer representing Mr. Cella in the Brooklyn case did not respond to a request for comment.

During the interview, Mr Cella admitted that he did not have a license for the gun, but insisted he just brought it as he and friends were on their way. to a video shoot. He also said he did not believe the police had a probable cause for the search which led to the gun charges.

Selden, where Mr. Cella lives, and Farmingville are in the town of Brookhaven, where the median annual income is $ 70,000 and 28% of the 54,000 residents are Hispanic.

Hostility towards immigrants has erupted sporadically over the past two decades in violent and high-profile incidents in the region, including those in which the targets were day laborers who had been picked up at the same 7-Eleven in Farmingville.