TOM JARRY WINS SINGLES CHAMPIONSHIP TO LEAD MENS TENNIS AT ITA EAST REGIONAL

Flushing, NY Senior Tom jarry (Paris, France / CNED Toulouse / Emmanuel) won the singles championship to lead the Le Moyne College men’s tennis team at the ITA East Regional Friday through Sunday at the USTA National Tennis Center. The Dolphins have recorded 18 wins and just five losses between singles and doubles competitions.

The Head Coach Jeff Lonczak ’03 had this to say about Jarry’s performance. “He was the sixth seed in the draw. He worked his way to the quarterfinals in a professional manner. In the quarterfinals, he faced a transfer graduate (Thomas Guy) who has played at Florida Atlantic for four years and now at SNHU. In a marathon match, he broke set points in the first set to eventually win 7-5, 6-4. In the semifinals, he faced the eighth seed series of Queens (Kareem Rashad), who so far had lost nine games in four games on their way to the semi-finals. He (Rashad) was playing his best, but once again Tom managed to figure out how to beat him in the 10-point tiebreaker. He was two-point In the final, after playing about 15 hours of tennis in three days (six singles and five doubles), his mind and body went downhill. lost the connection in the second set and his concentration was gone. Fortunately, he won the first so there was a t third break to play. , he found the will to grind SNHU’s freshman Norwegian southpaw into the ground, literally. It was an incredible race by an incredible player and person. “

“In the seventh year and our sixth chance to compete at the regional championships, our dreams finally came true. At first we were completely ignored and ignored. Now we are the norm. We expect to win. is truly an honor to coach these men and women. “

Jarry, who was the sixth seed in the championship, opened the game with a 6-2, 6-0 victory over Juan Estevez Hernandez of the University of the District of Columbia in the first round. He then defeated Francisco Gonzalez of Queens College in the second round, 6-2, 6-1. In the third round, he won 6-4, 6-2 over Ludovic Truffelli of St. Thomas Aquinas College. In the quarterfinals, he won a 7-5, 6-4 victory over Thomas Guy of the University of Southern New Hampshire. On Sunday morning, he split the first two sets, 7-6 and 5-7, against eighth seed Kareem Rashad before winning the tiebreaker, 11-9. He won the championship by splitting the first two sets, 7-5 and 2-6, against 10th seed Jonathan Berling of southern New Hampshire, before winning the tiebreaker, 10-5. With the championship, Jarry qualifies for the ITA National Championship four weeks from now in Rome, Georgia.

Lonczak added: “In the draw for the men’s doubles Tom jarry and Ethan Miller got the second seed. Each team’s level increased with each round of the tournament. They beat teams from Stonehill, Chestnut Hill, St. Thomas Aquinas and Queens before falling in the final to southern New Hampshire. They took a great team to the absolute limit. I think they really deserve to be considered for a general candidacy for the ITA Cup in Rome in a few weeks. “

In doubles with junior Ethan Miller (Swindon, England / Cirencetser Kingshill School), Jarry qualified for the championship game. The second-seeded duo opened the game with an 8-2 victory over Louis Coppi of Stonehill College and Guillaume Duhil of Bénazé in the first round. They then beat Joao Sousa and Joseph Gregory Kvint of Chestnut Hill College, 8-5. In the quarterfinals, Jarry and Miller won 8-2 over Eduard Simo and Maximillian Kendler of St. Thomas Aquinas College. They then beat Moritz Borges and Lucas Demuth of Queens, 8-5, in the semifinals. In the championship game, Jarry and Miller were edged out by Berling and Fernando Torres of southern New Hampshire, 9-8, after falling in the tiebreaker, 7-5.

Le Moyne’s other doubles team Jared howard (Malmesbury, South Africa / Homeschooled / ASA College) and James howard ((Malmesbury, South Africa / Homeschooled / ASA College), who was seeded fifth, advanced to the quarter-finals. In the first round, they beat Omar El Shehawey and Philipp Uhde of Queens, 8-4. They then outscored Nkrumah Patrick and Alejandro Ortiz of Franklin Pierce University, 8-4. They fell in the quarterfinals to Torres and Berling of SNHU, 8-5.

Singles, junior Kacper Piekarek (Wroclaw, Poland / Autorskrie Licea Artystyczne Akademickie / Missouri-Kansas City), the 11th seed, won three games to advance to the quarter-finals. In the first round he beat Luis Devuyst of Daemen with consecutive scores of 6-2. He was then a 7-5, 6-1 winner over Uhde of Queens. He earned his third victory, 6-3, 7-6 (10-6), against third-seeded Franklin Pierce’s Felipe Carvalho. His run ended in the quarterfinals with a 6-2, 6-0 loss to Zicheng Zeng of the SVP.

Junior Felipe cruz (San José, Costa Rica / Blue Valley School / Saint Louis) went 2-1 to regional. He started with a 6-4, 6-2 win over STAC’s Tony Khamassi, then recorded the same score in the second round to defeat Jakob Kalteis of USciences. He fell to Guy of SNHU in the third round in a tiebreaker, 10-3, after each winning a set, 6-3.

Jared howard , who entered the regional as a seed, was upset in the second round. He earned a 6-2, 7-5 first-round victory over Anton Anderson of Post University. He was then edged out in a tiebreaker, 11-9, by Borges of Queens after losing the first set, 7-5, and winning the second set, 6-3.

The Dolphins are back in action on Saturday, October 9 for a double game at Daemen College at 3:00 p.m.