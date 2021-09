7 pretty spring 2022 fashion trends to know

Getty Images After what seems like an eternity, NYFW has made a big comeback this season with so many parades and IRL presentations. There were also digital shows, but it was worth the wait to see all the gorgeous spring fashion in person (while following COVID protocols, of course). Over the past two weeks, we’ve been combing through all the new collections and putting together the top trends you’ll see in spring and summer. And although it’s only September, we already can’t wait for next year to arrive after seeing these cute designs. From ab-stripped seams to bubble hems and more, there is a trend for everyone. For example, you’ll want to add at least a few to your spring wardrobe if you haven’t already. Here, a look at the seven major spring ’22 fashion trends that will inspire you. And if you’re still gearing up for the coming fall (even here, don’t worry) check out these fashion, shoe, and jewelry trends so you can embrace the new season in style. Advertising – Continue Reading Below Bubble hems 2022 brings volume in the form of this dividing trend in your college days. Looks a lot more chic this time around, doesn’t it? Carolina herrera Declaration cutouts This is the trend that continues to give, and it becomes even more revealing. Christian Siriano Major Fringe Thick bangs, and a lot of it, were in this fashion week. Spin your heart in these rooms. Proenza Schouler Colorful feathers From minimal to middle finger, we’ve seen all kinds of brightly colored feathers on the catwalks. Prabal Gurung Solid Color Bra Tops Look beach ready no matter the time of day by wearing this style under an open shirt or on its own. Coach Cardigans that bare the skin Who knew cardigans could be so sexy? All of these designers, apparently. Brandon maxwell Cold shoulder cuts Yes, please, to those barely visible straps that frame the top of your shoulders. It’s so chic. Maryam Nassir Zadeh This content is created and maintained by a third party, and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and other similar content on piano.io

