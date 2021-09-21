Morning Mail: Victorias construction stop, Aukus fallout, fashion repair

gHello. Tensions are mounting between Australia and the EU amid the fallout from the pact on the Aukus submarines. Violent protests in Melbourne shut down the Victorian construction industry. And if the pandemic has made you look at your style differently, we’ve got some tips to fix your ill-fitting fashion.

Victoria’s construction industry will shut down for two weeks after a protest against compulsory vaccines for workers in the sector turned violent. Hundreds of construction workers and their supporters stormed the CFMEU office building and police used pepper spray and rubber bullets to move the crowd. During this time, NSW recorded lowest number of daily Covid cases in more than three weeks, with 935 new cases, but Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian warned that despite the drop in infections, hospitalizations and deaths are likely to be worse in October. Pfizer reports that its vaccine produced strong antibody responses in children aged 5 to 11. Its use in children has not yet been approved and Australian adults have been urged not to wait for Pfizer injections due to uncertainty over when the € 9million doses will arrive.

France seeks support from the European Union to delay an EU-Australia trade agreement, as part of a plan to punish Australia for what it sees as serial deception and Canberra subterfuge before canceling the $ 90 billion contract for 12 French submarines. The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, weighed in yesterday in the diplomatic row, saying that France had been treated unacceptably by the United States, Australia and the United Kingdom and that many questions remained without answer. Australia’s Trade Minister Dan Tehan denied that the security issue would spill over into the planned free trade deal. It’s just business as usual when it comes to our negotiations on this free trade agreement, he said.

An indigenous detainee is suing the Australian Capital Territory government over a vile and racist image that allegedly depicted him hanging from a noose. In May 2018, correctional officers drew what appeared to be a hangman’s game on a staff whiteboard. The man pictured hanging from the noose was an Aboriginal inmate with mental health issues who had attempted suicide in the past. The officers responsible were never punished for their actions, according to the case, and the cartoon was a vile and racist caricature of the complainant as another Indigenous person whom he wished to see die in custody.

Australia

Former attorney general and former industry minister Christian Porter resigned from the top spot over an anonymous donation from a blind trust. Photography: Mick Tsikas / AAP

Labor and transparency experts have denied claims that MPs and senators may not be required to report the source of the gifts, a loophole which could make any further action against Christian Porter more difficult. The rules do not appear to explicitly require that donors of gifts to MPs be named, but critics say this is not justifiable and that accepting unknown donations does not meet the transparency test.

The number of Australians stranded abroad has risen to more than 45,000, against 38,000 at the end of July, due to the tightening of the ceilings for arrivals and the deterioration of the situation in Afghanistan.

Labor candidate Daniel Repacholi has angered grassroots members of the party over his preselection for inappropriate social media posts. Repacholi wrote that people who don’t support coal should sit in the dark and freeze in one post, and called India a shit hole in another.

The world

A firefighter fights a blaze near Athens in August. Photograph: Maria Chourdari / NurPhoto / REX / Shutterstock

The leaders of the Mediterranean rim issued a joint statement to step up their efforts to combat the effects of extreme weather conditions after a summer of devastating fires.

United States to lift travel ban against Covid and will allow fully vaccinated passengers from specified countries to travel to the country from early November.

At least 10 women and girls are murdered every day in Mexico, according to a new report, which indicates that the families of victims often conduct their own homicide investigations with widespread indifference from the authorities.

Croatian police seek help in identifying a woman who speaks perfect English but is unable to tell them who she is or how she ended up on a jagged rock outcrop.

Recommended reading

If you can’t sew, there are all kinds of ways a tailor can give your clothes a second life, from changing a belt or hem to dividing a dress into two separate pieces. Photograph: Chuck Savage / Getty Images

Just as fashions change, so does our need for certain types of clothing. As we grow older or older, go through pandemics, or enter an era of rising global temperatures, we inevitably overtake what’s in our wardrobes. Now is a good time to reconsider the clothes you own but don’t wear and what to do with them if they no longer suit you, in every sense of the word. Here are some tips for keeping clothes that no longer suit your shape or lifestyle.

Mother and daughter try to shed their skin in Lucy Neaves’ second novel Believe In Me, packed with imagery, metaphors and fleeting beauty, writes Jack Callil. Believe In Me is a generational saga, explaining how understanding your past can be a balm for the present. In many ways, it’s also an opaque-hued love story. The joys of family ties are present, but they are relegated to the background. Rather, Neave draws the eye to their psychic and physical impact. Bonds that persist no matter how close we might get to one another to unknowable depths.

How do you count unemployment when there are more employed people working zero hours than people looking for work? Greg Jericho asks. As has happened so often since the pandemic hit our shores, I scan my eyes over the spreadsheet in the statistics office and laugh. Are we really supposed to pretend this is reality? I am someone who has spent enough time explaining to people, both on this page and on social media, that you can trust the unemployment numbers.

Listen

Australian Industry Minister Christian Porter resigned from cabinet after saying anonymous donors helped pay his legal fees in his libel case against the CBA. Questions remain as to the extent of Porters’ knowledge of these donations and whether he has broken any rules. In today’s full article, Laura Murphy-Oates speaks with political journalist Paul Karp about how the donation scandal unfolded and what the future holds for Christian Porter.

Whole story Christian Porter’s resignation Sorry, your browser does not support audio – but you can download here and listen to https://audio.guim.co.uk/2020/05/05-61553-gnl.fw.200505.jf.ch7DW. mp3

The Full Story is Guardian Australia’s daily news podcast. Subscribe for free on Apple podcasts, Spotify or any other podcasting application.

sport

Growing up in the ’80s in an Australian house that loved rules, I knew two things were true: we were following the demons of Melbourne, and the only woman I remember seeing running through the G was a streaker. This Saturday, almost 40 years later, many eyes will be on the AFL Grand Final. A top-notch match between the two teams that pioneered women’s football, and today both have women as presidents. I wonder what dad would think of it, writes Emily Weekes.

Media overview

The daily telegraph has good news for parents in NSW children under the age of 18 today can form friendship bubbles of three if they live within 5 km of each other and adults in the household are fully immunized. Moderate Liberals urge federal government set more ambitious climate targets for 2030 to align it with the main allies, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

Future

Dr Nick Coatsworth will testify during a parliamentary inquiry into the country’s response to Covid.

Two women from Brisbane will attempt to sing national anthems for six hours straight on the United Nations International Day of Peace.

And if you’ve read this far

Hall of Shame’s infamous list of China’s 10 ugliest buildings began with 87 bizarre designs in contention.

