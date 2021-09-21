Best men’s jackets for fall and winter 2021

S ure, we all love summer. Who doesn’t appreciate long sunny evenings and afternoons spent with friends in a pub or a sandy beach? But do you know what’s the worst of the summer? You cannot wear a jacket.

As summer draws to a close, the leaves start to fall and the days start to shorten a bit, it’s time to start planning for the winter months ahead. And, without a doubt, the most important weapon in any gentleman’s fashion arsenal is a sturdy jacket.

But it can be so hard to get it right. What if it wasn’t so cold? What if it was below zero? What if it rains? What can I wear now that I’m back at the office? What about casual clothes?

We’ve all been there. The house is positively sweet, you relax in just a pair of shorts and a t-shirt, so you assume it can’t be much different on the outside, it looks pretty sweet after all. You walk through the front door and he hits you. It’s cold and you don’t have a thick jacket to keep you warm.

Sometimes it’s not even practical and you’re just looking for something a little different to make a statement now that you can hit the pub or the football in new threads.

Well, once again ES Best has scoured the market to bring you the best items this fall and winter season because there really is a coat for every occasion. Here is what we found.

Lyle & Scott Winter Weight parka with micro-fleece lining

We know how cold the winter months can be, and for the British cold every man needs a big, thick coat.

Lyle & Scott is such a reliable brand for most men’s clothing and the best thing is you don’t even have to pay a premium for good quality items.

This parka looks quintessentially British in its olive shade of green and wouldn’t look out of place on Brighton seafront as you are battered by the bitter sea breeze. It is a solid product and highly recommended by us.

Lyle & Scott

K Way Le Vrai 3.0 Claude

It’s an instant classic. K Way is a brand that crosses the line between dads fighting the elements on a wet Welsh holiday and being a chic football terrace for the laid back connoisseur.

The Le Vrai 3.0 Claude is truly a timeless men’s jacket. We all know what the average fall day looks like; one minute, sunny intervals, showers the next. And this is the coat you need for this time of year.

It is light, waterproof and above all compact. It folds up and stows away in its own pocket before hanging on your belt for secure storage.

K-Way

Fred Perry Made in England Lin Harrington

Now we know we talked about the weather and bored the functionality of different men’s jackets.

And, while there’s no denying that a Harrington is for the warmer months, but you know what? Sometimes you just need something to look good.

Upgrade your style with the Fred Perry Harrington Jacket. The soft texture of linen lends itself to a really classy room.

It’s a really sharp design with the classic subtle tartan lining completing the look.

Fred perry

Adidas Beckenbauer tracksuit top blue version

It’s a classic look that comes straight from the 1970s, but Adidas has managed to evolve the design as part of its new Blue Version collection.

Okay, a tracksuit top might not officially be a jacket, but we guarantee you’ll wear it that way, such is the quality.

The Beckenbauer track top is the pinnacle of streetwear and is the perfect addition to any outfit for a balmy fall evening.

This is a loose fit, but it only increases comfort while wearing it.

Adidas

Pretty green isolated seam sealed

This jacket is the happy medium. It is insulated, yet extremely light and comfortable to wear.

In an almost metallic charcoal, it stands out against the usual fall and winter colors you’ll see on the go, but you still look crisp. The large hood is also a winner.

At 120, it’s actually very reasonably priced for what you get for your money. The lightweight design won’t help you much if its conditions are below zero, but it’s a good choice for that time of year when you can’t decide how much coat to wear.

Fairly green

Berghaus Smock 86

Real throwback to the late 80s and early 90s, the design of this Berghaus blouse will appeal to all those who like to stand out.

The retro design and stand-up collar evoke memories of a simpler era of solid colors and, for some, of a ski vacation of yesteryear.

It is available in an oversized fit and is therefore particularly spacious. It will protect you from the rain and while it is not particularly hot, you will have no problem putting on a sweater underneath.

Berghaus

Mercury from the Napapijri Rainforest

If you want comfort, look no further. Napapijri is unquestionably the market leader when it comes to outdoor clothing that feels great.

Like the Berghaus blouse, the Rainforest Mercury brings a vintage touch with its solid colors and, again, it stands out with its bright design.

Down jackets get a bad press, but sometimes the needs have to be felt and this design ticks a lot of boxes. It also incorporates Thermo-Fiber insulation without recycled down for people who care about the environment.

Napapijri

Lenox wax from Barbour International

You can’t write an article about fall or winter coats without mentioning Barbour and the famous heritage brand has delivered again in 2021.

Crafted from waxed cotton, the Barbour International Lenox wax jacket will look great on the back of a motorcycle, but it also features an angled front zipper for a contemporary look.

A Barbour International x Engineered Garments label appears under the angled chest pocket flap.

Of course, there are plenty of other timeless designs available from Barbour, and if the Lenox isn’t right for you, we recommend going with the slightly cheaper model. Duke design.

Barbour

Peaceful Hooligan Fuji

Here’s another down jacket, basically, and unlike a lot of other styles, it’s a very smart design.

This latest effort from Peaceful Hooligan will likely be the patio talking point this winter, with a well-insulated finish that also looks classically chic and relaxed.

And at 135, that’s a fair price for a jacket you’ll likely wear over and over again.

Peaceful hooligan

Tommy Hilfiger slim fit foldable trench coat

We have reviewed some trendy jackets, as well as some that are functional. This Tommy trench coat meets both needs, in addition to being suitable for work.

It is indeed well insulated but not enough to see you overheating in the bus or metro during the journey.

This trench coat is just the right length and we highly recommend it for this winter, it can be worn in different seasons and will keep you stylish all year round.

Tommy Hilfiger

Woolrich Arctic Parka

Another parka but this time at the other end of the price range. It’s expensive but sometimes it’s worth spending a little luxury.

This is one of those times. It’s designed for all-weather use and will keep you dry as well as protected from the elements.

For a parka it has a very nice fit and could almost be described as a slim fit.

One thing’s for sure, however, once it’s in your closet you’ll never have to worry about cold weather conditions again insulated with duck down, that’s parka territory. foreground.

Woolrich

Ellesse Vallia

The newly released Vallia for Fall / Winter 2021 is an item that will really make a splash, while keeping you warm.

It looks so smooth, with the glossy black finish but the unique camouflage print design that pays homage to the brand’s heritage, depicting the mountains of Perugia.

It’s ultimately a classy streetwear piece and jacket that, thanks to its artistic roots, will offer something alternative to your usual winter coat selections.

They

Verdict

There are a lot of choices on the market for this AW21 season and ES Best have tried to cover all the bases from light winter clothing to heavy winter clothing. But the coat that stands out for us is the Lyle & Scott Winter Weight parka with micro-fleece lining. Of course there are other parkas some of which offer a bit more, but this is surely the best value for money at 160. Special mention must also go to the Fred Perry Lin Harrington design too. It won’t keep you warm but will keep you in style.