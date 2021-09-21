Miss Dior by Justine Picardie tests fashion to meet the French Resistance | Biography books

POstwar’s Europe is eternally fascinating: the sheer disjunction between past and present. I will not hide that the Beistegui ball is a memory that I am proud to have, wrote Christian Dior about a more sumptuous than usual evening he attended in Venice in 1951. Europe had had enough. to drop bombs and just wanted to let go. fireworks It was reassuring to see that the crass feasts of black merchants were gradually being replaced by the more elegant entertainments of intelligent society. The designer, however, arrived at this gathering dressed as a ghost in a long white dress and black mask. If the party was wildly immoderate, it was a vision of daring minimalism.

But maybe ghosts were in his mind. Until 1949, after all, he had lived with some sort of ghost, in the form of his younger sister, Catherine. Resistant, Catherine was arrested in July 1944, brutally tortured and deported to the Ravensbrck concentration camp. When she returned to Paris in May 1945, having escaped a death march, she was so emaciated that her brother did not recognize her; she was too ill to eat the feast dinner he had prepared for her. She was a spectral presence and to some extent always would be. So much would go unsaid. For the rest of her life, Catherine never spoke of what she went through: the horrors that we couldn’t name.

While there is no doubt about his extreme bravery during the war, there is not much to be done for Picardy even during this time.

Dior, who had worked for fashion designer Lucien Lelong during the war, presented his first collection at 30 avenue Montaigne, Paris, on February 12, 1947 (the new look, as it was dubbed by Carmel Snow, the publisher of American Harper’s Bazaar). Her sister was in the audience, breathing an intoxicating air of scent, but also lust: her models wore the future Miss Dior, her formula inspired by the jasmine and roses adored by Catherine (she now worked as a florist). But as her biographer Justine Picardie admits, she would never be more than an intangible presence at home. Later there would be a dress, also called Miss Dior: a dress covered with hand-sewn petals. Catherine, however, was not a costume designer. In the photographs, she still looks practical. Her clothes are chosen for warmth and ease, not to catch the eye.

We think of Paul Thomas Andersons Phantom wire, in which Daniel Day-Lewis plays a fashion designer and Lesley Manville his devoted sister. If Catherine’s role in Diors’ life had been similar, this book would have come together more easily and sometimes you can feel the Picardy nostalgia about it. This was not the case, however, and if there is no doubt about its extreme bravery during the war, there was little to do for Picardy even at that time: no diaries, no letters, few testimonies. eyepieces. To make this part of her life live, she must rely on the experiences of other resistance fighters, the work of other historians. Although Catherine testified at the 1952 war crimes trial of those who tortured her, I know what I am saying, she screamed at the judge, when it was suggested that she had misidentified one of the between them it remains a shadow. For pages at a time, there is no mention of her at all.

I liked to read Miss Dior, although Picardy can be a bit eccentric; it always communicates with the spirits. It is horribly fascinating to me that while Dior was waiting for news of his sister was she dead or alive? he was working at the Théâtre de la Mode, an exhibition featuring a series of doll-sized models dressed in couture outfits (a publicity stunt from the Parisian fashion industry that would raise a million francs for them. war relief). The book is full of things like this: unlikely, even bizarre rays of light that make you blink, given the darkness all around. It is also beautiful; her publisher made her proud. But it comes with so much padding. A long account of Wallis Simpson and Edward VIII’s relationship, for example, cannot be justified by the fact that the former was a client of Dior (their connection to Catherine is non-existent). Like a dress by a deliberately pissed off label thinks JW Anderson, or the wilder shores of Cos its constituent parts seem not to go together. The sleeves don’t match the bodice, and there’s a gaping hole where there really shouldn’t be.