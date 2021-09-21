Men’s pearls are not going anywhere





Men’s pearls have been everywhere lately and we believe they are here to stay. Like much of our current fashion landscape, A $ AP Rocky was one of the first to embrace the look. The rapper started wearing the classic jewelry in 2019 and since then has kept them as part of his regular rotation, most recently pairing a suit with an oversized pearl necklace and matching rings. Harry Styles is also a renowned member of the Pearl Club, most notably wearing a single pearl earring at the 2019 Met Gala. Like Rocky, since the start of the look, Styles has rarely been seen without a pearl band around his neck. But it’s not just our two favorite style gods wearing your grandma’s favorite gemstone. To celebrate the release of his recent album, Call me if you get lost, Tyler the creator enlisted New York jeweler Alex Moss to make a custom beaded belt and chain, as well as to wear oversized clothing pearl earrings when launching the album. Elsewhere, Jungkook and Taehyung from BTS, Shawn Mendes, Pharrell, Swae Lee, Jaden Smith, and Gucci Mane all rocked a version of the stone. Clearly the pearls have a moment. Of course, the men wearing pearls have attracted some haters who claim the trend is being played, but we don’t agree. The gemstone has remained ubiquitous in women’s jewelry for decades. Everyone from the influencer of the week you follow to your mom, probably has a pair. Pearls are such a classic piece that they have transcended age, style and now genre. Men wearing pearls are not a fad, this is an example of how the world of jewelry is finally opening up to genderless style. Last year, men buying jewelry increased 150% according to Lyst’s report, while searches for “men’s pearls” increased by 17%, and searches for specific pearl styles (anklets and earrings respectively) increased by 67% and 25%. While pearls are currently reserved for the more avant-garde among us, in a few years, pearl necklaces will be fast becoming as commonplace as chains are for men. Watch this place. Don’t like pearls? Shop for alternative jewelry for men below.

