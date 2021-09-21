Fashion trends for winter 2021-2022: your guide

Connect with us

You don’t have to sacrifice warmth and comfort for the sake of fashion. For winter 2021-2022, designers have found ways to style the most comfortable pieces, like down jackets and leggings. Not overly complicated or picky, this winter’s trends are all about adaptability. Whether you’re on the holiday tour or planning to plant yourself firmly between the cushions of your sofa, these pieces can do both. Coming up, we’ve got six of our favorite winter trends that you can start shopping right now.

Geometry class

Look instantly gathered by donning a power print jacket. Not in the mood for a chat? One of them will do all the talking for you.

winter trends

Christian VierigGetty Images

winter trends

Jeremy MoellerGetty Images

Nino coat

Nino coat

Studio stand
24s.com

$ 695.00

Bird-appliqué wool coat

Bird-appliqué wool coat

The Doublej
farfetch.com

$ 1,955.00

Helena Geometric Belt Coat

Helena Geometric Belt Coat

Sea
saksfifthavenue.com

$ 695.00

Angèle coat

Angèle coat

DANCASSAB
fashionkind.com

$ 2,530.00

Mad for Plaid (Skirts)

Pair checkered skirts with cable-knit cardigans, fitted blazers and turtlenecks for a sophisticated back-to-school nod.

winter trends

Christian VierigGetty Images

winter trends 2021

Melody Jeng

Carter Pleated Pleated Mini Skirt

Carter Pleated Pleated Mini Skirt

Alice + Olivia
saksfifthavenue.com

$ 330.00

Pleated plaid mini skirt

Pleated plaid mini skirt

May
saksfifthavenue.com

$ 295.00

Plaid Ruffle Mini Skirt

Plaid Ruffle Mini Skirt

Molly goddard
net-a-porter.com

$ 785.00

Checked wool mini skirt

Checked wool mini skirt

Alessandra Rich
net-a-porter.com

$ 785.00

Leggings

Leggings aren’t revolutionary, but in even more fabric and fit options, they should find their way into your winter wardrobe this season.

winter trends

Edouard BerthelotGetty Images

winter trends

Edouard BerthelotGetty Images

Latex stirrup leggings

Latex stirrup leggings

Wolford
net-a-porter.com

$ 510.00

Flared stretch jersey leggings

Flared stretch jersey leggings

Frankie Shop
net-a-porter.com

$ 100.00

Ultra shiny faux leather leggings

Ultra shiny faux leather leggings

Pinko
farfetch.com

$ 225.00

Stirrup leggings

Stirrup leggings

READ
net-a-porter.com

$ 150.00

Baby Jean Blue

Head-to-toe denim was important for fall, and we continue to see it thrive throughout the winter season. Play with patchwork styles and a range of washes for anything but dull denim.

winter trends

Jeremy MoellerGetty Images

winter trends

Melody JengGetty Images

Heavy denim jacket

Heavy denim jacket

Ganni
saksfifthavenue.com

$ 375.00

Buttoned denim dress

Buttoned denim dress

Mother
farfetch.com

$ 425.00

Jean jacket

Jean jacket

STAUD
farfetch.com

$ 350.00

Straight leg jeans

Straight leg jeans

ELV DENIM
net-a-porter.com

$ 385.00

A rush of ruching

Be the belle of this season’s intimate parties in dresses bursting with feminine gathered details.

winter trends

Daniel Zuchnik

winter trends

Edouard BerthelotGetty Images

Ruched color block dress

Ruched color block dress

YEARS
net-a-porter.com

$ 695.00

Ceres mid-length dress

Ceres mid-length dress

TOVE
saksfifthavenue.com

$ 575.00

Stretch cotton dress

Stretch cotton dress

Véronique Barbe
net-a-porter.com

$ 450.00

Faye gathered jersey mini dress

Faye gathered jersey mini dress

Stella mccartney
saksfifthavenue.com

$ 2,250.00

Ski school

Stay warm like a bug in oversized quilted coats that can be worn on the mountains, but also stylish on the city streets.

winter trends

Edouard BerthelotGetty Images

winter trends

Edouard BerthelotGetty Images

Quilted down coat

Quilted down coat

Ambush
saksfifthavenue.com

$ 2,400.00

Rudy quilted coat

Rudy quilted coat

Cloth & Bone
saksfifthavenue.com

$ 695.00

Quilted faux leather trench coat

Quilted faux leather trench coat

Proenza Schouler White Label
saksfifthavenue.com

$ 895.00

Brooks Coastal Communities Quilted Jacket

Brooks Coastal Communities Quilted Jacket

Garden of trees and horses
saksfifthavenue.com

$ 399.00

