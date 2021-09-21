Pokémon Go Fashion Week Research Quest

Be on the lookout for new costumed Pokémon!

It is Fashion week again in Pokémon Go!

This year’s Fashion Weeks sees the release of Gen 6 Furfrou in Pokémon Go, alongside a new Pokémon costume, a timed research quest and exclusive field research tasks for the event.

Fashion Week also includes the release of Finding Your Voice, which will allow players who haven’t purchased a Go Fest 2021 to catch Meloetta. There is also a new update for the special research quest Mischief Mischief.

Special Research Update for Fashion Week in Pokémon Go Pokémon Go Fashion Week brings the third update to the Mischief Mischief Special Research Quest, which is gradually being released throughout the Season of Mischief. Quest steps 6 through 8 are now available to be completed, and you can read more about the new challenges in our Mischief Mischief Guide. According to the official Pokémon Go Blog, the next update will arrive in October as part, at the time of writing, of a currently unannounced event.

‘Fashion Week’ quest stages and rewards in Pokémon Go Below is each quest step and reward for the Fashion Week Timed Research Quest in Pokémon Go. Due to the fact that this is a Timed Research Quest, you must complete this quest before the end of the event if you want to earn all the rewards on offer. This includes obtaining the Furfrou Wig for free before it enters the Pokémon Go in-game store after Fashion Week ends. This section contains spoilers, therefore, if you want to be surprised, we recommend that you skip this section. thanks for Amiibofan101 from reddit for help with this information! “Fashion week” Step 1 of 5 Take a snapshot of Shinx, Blitzle or Furfrou in the wild – Kricketot

Make 5 Nice Throws – Skitty

Face a Fashion Challenger – 1000 XP Rewards: 1000 XP, 10 Poké Balls, and a costumed Blitzle encounter “Fashion week” Step 2 of 5 Use 5 super efficient charged attacks – Mareep

Throw 5 Curveball – Roselia

Hatch an egg – Cottonee Rewards: 1000 XP, 10 Poké Balls, and a Butterless Encounter costume “Fashion week” Step 3 of 5 Take a snapshot of Kirlia or Skitty in the wild – Roselia

Make 5 Curveball Throws in a Row – Croagunk Costume

Battle 3 Mode Challenger – 3000 XP Rewards: 1000 XP, 10 Great Balls and a Furfrou encounter “Fashion week” Step 4 of 5 Complete 5 Field Research Tasks – Kirlia Costume

Make 3 big throws in a row – Gothita

Win a raid in under 60 seconds – Trash Burmy Rewards: 1000 XP, 10 Ultra Balls, and a costume encounter with Sneasel “Fashion week” Step 5 of 5 Take a Sneasel, Croagunk or Frillish Snapshot in the Wild – Shinx Costume

Make 3 big Curveball throws in a row – Minccino

Battle 5 Mode Challenger – 5,000 XP Rewards: 2000 Stardust, Frillish encounter and a Furfrou wig for your avatar

Fashion Week Field Research in Pokémon Go During Fashion Week in Pokémon Go, you can collect a selection of event-exclusive Field Research tasks by spinning PokéStops. These tasks can then be saved to your Field Research collection and completed after the event ends if desired. Here are the Fashion Week field research tasks: Take a Snapshot of Butterfree, Shinx or Blitzle in the Wild – Sneasel Costume Dating

Make 3 nice throws in a row – Rencontre Furfrou

Make 2 great throws in a row – Frillish meets

Make 4 Curveball Throws in a Row – Blitzle Costume thanks for SilphScience for reddit for help with this information!

Everything you need to know about Fashion Week in Pokémon Go Fashion Week marks the release of Furfrou, the poodle-inspired Pokémon Gen 6, in Pokémon Go. Furfrou, once caught, will be in its natural form, but depending on your region you can give it a variety of toppings thanks to the use of Candy and Stardust. Thanks to Finding Your Voice, players who have not purchased a ticket for Go Fest 2021 can now add the legendary Meloetta to their Pokédex. If you’ve been to Go Fest this year, you’ll instead receive additional Meloetta candies for completing this special research quest. It’s time to add Furfrou and Meloetta to your Pokédex! According to Fashion Week, Butterfree, Sneasel, and Blitzle all have new forms of costume to collect. You can also catch costumed Pokémon from last year’s Fashion Week – Smoochum, Kirlia, Shinx, and Croagunk – and all of those costumed Pokémon will have shiny forms available. These Pokémon will appear in the wild, but you will also be able to fight in Sneasel and Shinx costumes in One Star Raids, while Butterfree and Kirlia costumes will be in Three Star Raids. You can also catch Pokémon from last year’s Fashion Week. All 7 km eggs collected in freebies will also have a different egg pool during Fashion Week: Finally, much like the Go Tour Challengers, you’ll be able to find and battle Fashion Trainers at PokéStops throughout Fashion Week. Defeating Trainers will earn you a number of rewards! The season of mischief has arrived! Current events include Go Battle League Season 9, the addition of Raid Achievements, and the Misunderstood Mischief Research Quest. Shiny Ditto can also be found in the wild and this delicate Pokémon is now appearing as new creatures! Meanwhile, the last major update saw an increase in level cap – including the addition of XL Candy, increases to some sources of XP, and the addition of Platinum Medals. Inkay and Malamar are now in Pokémon Go!