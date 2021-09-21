Fashion
Pokémon Go Fashion Week Research Quest
Be on the lookout for new costumed Pokémon!
It is Fashion week again in Pokémon Go!
This year’s Fashion Weeks sees the release of Gen 6 Furfrou in Pokémon Go, alongside a new Pokémon costume, a timed research quest and exclusive field research tasks for the event.
Fashion Week also includes the release of Finding Your Voice, which will allow players who haven’t purchased a Go Fest 2021 to catch Meloetta. There is also a new update for the special research quest Mischief Mischief.
On this page:
Special Research Update for Fashion Week in Pokémon Go
Pokémon Go Fashion Week brings the third update to the Mischief Mischief Special Research Quest, which is gradually being released throughout the Season of Mischief.
Quest steps 6 through 8 are now available to be completed, and you can read more about the new challenges in our Mischief Mischief Guide.
According to the official Pokémon Go Blog, the next update will arrive in October as part, at the time of writing, of a currently unannounced event.
‘Fashion Week’ quest stages and rewards in Pokémon Go
Below is each quest step and reward for the Fashion Week Timed Research Quest in Pokémon Go. Due to the fact that this is a Timed Research Quest, you must complete this quest before the end of the event if you want to earn all the rewards on offer.
This includes obtaining the Furfrou Wig for free before it enters the Pokémon Go in-game store after Fashion Week ends.
This section contains spoilers, therefore, if you want to be surprised, we recommend that you skip this section.
thanks for Amiibofan101 from reddit for help with this information!
“Fashion week” Step 1 of 5
- Take a snapshot of Shinx, Blitzle or Furfrou in the wild – Kricketot
- Make 5 Nice Throws – Skitty
- Face a Fashion Challenger – 1000 XP
Rewards: 1000 XP, 10 Poké Balls, and a costumed Blitzle encounter
“Fashion week” Step 2 of 5
- Use 5 super efficient charged attacks – Mareep
- Throw 5 Curveball – Roselia
- Hatch an egg – Cottonee
Rewards: 1000 XP, 10 Poké Balls, and a Butterless Encounter costume
“Fashion week” Step 3 of 5
- Take a snapshot of Kirlia or Skitty in the wild – Roselia
- Make 5 Curveball Throws in a Row – Croagunk Costume
- Battle 3 Mode Challenger – 3000 XP
Rewards: 1000 XP, 10 Great Balls and a Furfrou encounter
“Fashion week” Step 4 of 5
- Complete 5 Field Research Tasks – Kirlia Costume
- Make 3 big throws in a row – Gothita
- Win a raid in under 60 seconds – Trash Burmy
Rewards: 1000 XP, 10 Ultra Balls, and a costume encounter with Sneasel
“Fashion week” Step 5 of 5
- Take a Sneasel, Croagunk or Frillish Snapshot in the Wild – Shinx Costume
- Make 3 big Curveball throws in a row – Minccino
- Battle 5 Mode Challenger – 5,000 XP
Rewards: 2000 Stardust, Frillish encounter and a Furfrou wig for your avatar
Fashion Week Field Research in Pokémon Go
During Fashion Week in Pokémon Go, you can collect a selection of event-exclusive Field Research tasks by spinning PokéStops. These tasks can then be saved to your Field Research collection and completed after the event ends if desired.
Here are the Fashion Week field research tasks:
- Take a Snapshot of Butterfree, Shinx or Blitzle in the Wild – Sneasel Costume Dating
- Make 3 nice throws in a row – Rencontre Furfrou
- Make 2 great throws in a row – Frillish meets
- Make 4 Curveball Throws in a Row – Blitzle Costume
thanks for SilphScience for reddit for help with this information!
Everything you need to know about Fashion Week in Pokémon Go
Fashion Week marks the release of Furfrou, the poodle-inspired Pokémon Gen 6, in Pokémon Go. Furfrou, once caught, will be in its natural form, but depending on your region you can give it a variety of toppings thanks to the use of Candy and Stardust.
Thanks to Finding Your Voice, players who have not purchased a ticket for Go Fest 2021 can now add the legendary Meloetta to their Pokédex. If you’ve been to Go Fest this year, you’ll instead receive additional Meloetta candies for completing this special research quest.
According to Fashion Week, Butterfree, Sneasel, and Blitzle all have new forms of costume to collect. You can also catch costumed Pokémon from last year’s Fashion Week – Smoochum, Kirlia, Shinx, and Croagunk – and all of those costumed Pokémon will have shiny forms available.
These Pokémon will appear in the wild, but you will also be able to fight in Sneasel and Shinx costumes in One Star Raids, while Butterfree and Kirlia costumes will be in Three Star Raids.
All 7 km eggs collected in freebies will also have a different egg pool during Fashion Week:
Finally, much like the Go Tour Challengers, you’ll be able to find and battle Fashion Trainers at PokéStops throughout Fashion Week. Defeating Trainers will earn you a number of rewards!
The season of mischief has arrived! Current events include Go Battle League Season 9, the addition of Raid Achievements, and the Misunderstood Mischief Research Quest. Shiny Ditto can also be found in the wild and this delicate Pokémon is now appearing as new creatures! Meanwhile, the last major update saw an increase in level cap – including the addition of XL Candy, increases to some sources of XP, and the addition of Platinum Medals. Inkay and Malamar are now in Pokémon Go!
The date and times of Fashion Week in Pokémon Go explained
Pokémon Go Fashion Week runs from Tuesday, September 21 to Tuesday, September 28 – starting at 10 a.m. (local time) and ending at 8 p.m. (local time).
This will give you plenty of time to complete the Timed Research quest, find the new Pokemon in costume, and catch a Furfrou or two.
Have fun during this year’s Fashion Week!
|
Sources
2/ https://www.eurogamer.net/articles/pokemon-go-fashion-week-research-quest-how-complete-field-tasks-8004
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]