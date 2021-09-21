These men wear high heels and were there for it

These men aren’t afraid of a little extra height. Collage: VICE / Images: Courtesy of Marcus Territory and Alex Ringler

Some men are now elevating menswear, literally, by donning high heels. Like nail polish, makeup, and skirts, wearing heels is another way men choose to express themselves through unconventional fashion choices.

But these heights aren’t exactly new. Some historians trace the origin of high-heeled shoes in the 10th century, when they were worn by members of the Persian cavalry to help keep their shoes stable in stirrups. According to historian Maude Bass-Krueger, 17th-century men wore high heels, tight, colorful stockings, and panties to emphasize their shapely legs. Louis XIV even voted an edict stipulating that only members of his court could wearing red heels.

High heels are more associated with women’s fashion these days, but now some men like pop icons, rock stars and that grandpa who went viral to pair her button down shirts and suit jackets with high heels and pencil skirts, keep the aesthetic alive for men.

Like more people adopt non-binary fashionIt seems that more and more men are learning to walk in heels, whether it is to look good, feel more confident, or use them to walk on the neck of gender norms.

“I wear heels because I personally like the look of my legs. It’s that simple, ”Melbourne-based musical theater artist Jake O’Brien, 26, told VICE.

O’Brien bought his first pair of heels for an audition in 2015, but didn’t wear heels regularly until 2020.

Jake OBrien wears heels because he loves the way they make his legs. Photo: Courtesy of Jake OBrien

“COVID got me thinking a lot, and I’ve always wanted to wear what society claims to be more feminine, so I thought: Stuff it, why not?O’Brien said, adding that he sometimes cleans his house in heels just to make it more fun.

O’Brien posts videos of him rocking heels to TikTok, where videos with the hashtag #meninheels currently have around 77.4 million views, while those with the hashtag #boysinheels have around 74.3 million. in total.

Alex Ringler, an actor from New York, said wearing heels makes him more confident.

“There’s one leg that I do with heels that I can’t really do in flats, and it makes me feel pretty fabulous,” he said.

He also has a background in dance which made it easier to learn to walk in heels. Ringler said he now owns heels in a variety of styles – sandals, pumps and boots included.

“Fashion should be about having fun and finding what you love to wear and look like. [It] can be an art form, and like any art form, it helps to learn the rules so that you can break them in new and interesting ways, ”he said.

Ringler said he was grateful that he could experiment with his fashion without too much of an impact and acknowledged that “a lot of other men aren’t that lucky.”

Alex Ringler said heels make him more confident. Photo: Courtesy of Alex Ringler

People reacted in different ways to O’Brien’s and Ringler’s shoe choices.

“Every straight guy I’ve met wants to put on heels after a few drinks,” O’Brien said. But the straight guys around Ringler were less enthusiastic. “Straight men who are strangers either ignore it or roll their eyes,” he said.

However, they said the women they met took it well, some asked Ringler for advice on walking in heels, and others told O’Brien they wished their boyfriend also wears heels.

Although he said he didn’t do it as a statement about masculinity, Ringler acknowledges that wearing heels “is a bit of a middle finger for societal norms.”

Marcus Territory, a 26-year-old Ontario-based content creator, agrees.

“I like to throw a wrench into what people think of when they think of ‘masculine’,” Territory said. “I want to express that heels can be just another piece of clothing that guys can play with and enjoy, while still being masculine.”

Territory, however, is careful not to use wearing heels – or skirts, dresses, and nail polish – as an easy way to grab an audience’s attention. He said it could easily turn femininity into a punchline. For him, wearing these clothes should not be considered bizarre but normal.

He then tries to wear heels without irony.

Marcus Territory believes that men can still be masculine in heels. Photo: Courtesy of Marcus Territory

“The main purpose of heels is to be just another piece of unambiguous masculine attire … a way to explore new aesthetics and styles.”

Intentions aside, Territory recognizes that the rise of non-binary fashion is a “global net positive” and allows more men to express themselves in new ways.

Ringler believes people have their own reasons for wearing non-binary fashion, from the mundane to the deep.

“Anyone can wear anything,” Ringler said. “People around you are going to have opinions about what you wear… the only opinion that really matters is yours. ”

Follow Romano Santos on Instagram.