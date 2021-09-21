Boss x Russell Athletic arrives at Milan Fashion Week with baseball-themed show

MILAN The Boss x Russell Athletic collaboration should become a very physical and very experiential affair in more ways than one.

On Thursday, the German brand will bring a baseball field to Milan, taking possession of the Kennedy Sport Center to present and celebrate the second collaborative sportswear collection with Russell Athletic, which will debut in spring 2022. The partnership was revealed in 2020 and the first drop was released last March, in the midst of the pandemic, but managed to attract younger customers, hence the decision to keep it.

Talking on the phone from New York, Hugo boss Brand Manager Ingo Wilts revealed exclusively to WWD what to expect from the event and the second collection, noting that the goal of the ongoing partnership with Bowling Green-based sportswear company, in Ky. is to reach out to a new generation of consumers and turn them into Boss fans.

We’re still seen as a tailoring, costume, costume designer brand and here we are showing with Russell Athletic the other side of the brand, he said. Digging deep into the archives of both labels, the goal was again to create something out of both, for a 24/7 lifestyle brand. It’s really for everyone to dress and dress, there is a balance between the tailoring part and the sportier part.

The collection includes 60 looks, 48 ​​of which will be immediately purchasable through the network of own stores and e-commerce after the Milan Fashion Week event, scheduled for noon CET. The capsule collection sells for between $ 88 for t-shirts and $ 995 for outerwear.

Taking inspiration from the world of baseball and nodding to the casual silhouettes popular in the ’90s, the line includes varsity jackets, hoodies, sweatpants and plaid overcoats exalting the sartorial DNA of the Boss brand and the sportswear references of Russell Athletic, all done in a clean style. color palette of off-white, blue, camel and bright orange.

Patches with a co-branded Boss x Russell Athletic logo appear throughout, further emphasizing the blend of the two companies’ philosophy.

The Boss x Russell Athletic capsule collection for spring 2022. – Credit: Courtesy of Hugo Boss

Courtesy of Hugo boss

Wilts said that the main target of this second drop is really Gen Z, the idea is to turn them from customers to Boss fans, so that they last longer as customers and not just for Russell Athletic products. .

According to Daniel Grieder, CEO of Hugo Boss, the new capsule collection aims to strengthen the brand’s position in the crucial growth area of ​​casual wear and with young consumers. Our goal is to inspire and excite existing and new customers.

By tapping more into the target age group, the brand is mounting what should become a real spectacle during fashion week. A slew of influencers as well as models will parade inside a fictional baseball field with a marching band, cheerleaders and mascots to enhance the festive mood.

It is not a regular parade; we wanted to show again another side of the Boss brand at the event level. It aims to replicate an American baseball event in the Hugo Boss world, Wilts explained.

We want to show the collective spirit of the younger generations, he added. This is also evidenced by the campaign images of the collections and the film shot in New York City by photographer Andrew Jacobs and filmmaker Matthew Dillon Cohen, respectively. Representing a snapshot of the city’s youth culture, they follow a group of friends who relax and hang out on the streets, before heading off on a road trip for an impromptu baseball game.

Since no physical event would be complete these days without its digital counterpart, Boss is launching a TikTok challenge on the day of the show, asking users of the popular social media platform to take on the #BossMoves challenge. Five winners will be awarded with an NFT collegiate jacket and the actual capsule wearable item.

