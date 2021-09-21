Best Catwalks and Designers at London Fashion Week SS22

Coming out of the digital depths has come something quite unusual in recent days: London Fashion Week, in real life. Since September 15, London has hosted some 130 designers and countless parties, along with the usual hordes of industry camera enthusiasts gathered outside each venue. In many ways, it was as if the last 18 months had never happened.

But the return of fashion week was tempered by a feeling of nostalgia. From one designer to another, the collections reflect on the past, some older than you might think, while looking to the future. Labels like Stefan Cooke refined their signatures, while SSDALEY showed the industry how to make unforgettable debuts that dominated the conversation on Sunday night. Above all, it was heartwarming to see the city’s talent getting back on its feet after a trying time for young creatives. Spring / Summer 2022 seemed to be the result of months of calm – and from there comes chaos and joy.

Below, check out the most notable HYPEBEAST presentations of the week, as the industry’s attention turns to Milan.

1 out of 2

2 of 2



Most designers, during their first solo exhibition, opt for low-key beginnings. Not if, Steven stokey daley. In a collection that HYPEBEAST described as the designer finding his voice, Stokey-Daley not only served clothes, but a touching minigame (with help from the National Youth Theater). But the raw emotion associated with a collection as refined as this made an unforgettable debut, showcasing a choice range of cashmere silk pieces and oversized knits. So far, Stokey-Daley is best known for his red carpet collaborations with Harry Styles and Josh OConnor. During this presentation, he established himself as a designer with a creative vision in its own right.

1 out of 2

2 of 2



After quickly gaining attention for her daringly revealing womenswear – which has previously been worn by Rihanna, Zendaya and Michaela Cole – Maximilian Davis gradually turned his attention to men’s fashion. In her first runway collection, as part of incubator’s Fashion East program, Davis brought her sleek, sexually charged minimalism to masculine looks, from block print denim to tailored coats backed by tomato red nylon. The headdresses, created in collaboration with Nasir Mazhar, are also noteworthy.

1 out of 2

2 of 2



Wrasse is another brand that tells a story with everything they do – their raison d’être is to elevate and uplift the perception of British immigrants through design. For SS22, the London-based label presented The Sound of Movement, a collection inspired by the style and culture brought to Britain in the 1970s by Caribbean and African migrants. This resulted in purple satin pants paired with tie-dye green shirts and matching coats also in purple, as well as coats finished with puffy and curvy lapels, crisp double-breasted suits, and finished macs with sleeves. exaggerated.

1 out of 2

2 of 2



Also presenting its first collection of catwalks at London Fashion Week, Saul nash, who for SS22 rewrote the codes of a school uniform. It was another performative exhibit, seeing models interacting with each other as they gathered around a familiar location – an after-school London bus stop – while simultaneously transforming their school uniforms into a new one. look, perfect for staying outside after your curfew once the bell rings. The standout looks included the reversible nylon hood that revealed a printed interior and the trench coat that turned into a bomber in the blink of an eye.

1 out of 2 2 of 2

Best known as a designer of women’s clothing, Molly goddardThe signature ruched tulle designs have been imitated and copied by just about every label on the street. In recent seasons, she has started to turn to menswear – and her babywear-inspired SS22 show was the most comprehensive expression of her vision for male design. It’s a difficult figure, that’s for sure: elongated blouses in the shape of a nightie, worn with jeans and ballet flats. But his sense of color and proportion was convincing.

1 out of 2

2 of 2



One man’s trash is another man’s treasure: the Irish Richard malone makes her clothes from the scraps, scraps and waste left by the fashion system. This time it included a collaboration with Mulberry to use their unwanted leather, turning it into contrasting color shirts, patchwork pants and two-tone trench coats. A ruffled metallic silver shirt was part of New Romantics shirts, part Jacobean era shirts, while the tailoring was subversive and somewhat androgynous. This season has been one of the most flamboyant, esoteric and pioneering Irish designers to date.

1 out of 2

2 of 2



Nothing is overworked. The silhouettes are crisp, sexy, precise: important, read the ratings of the show on Stefan Cooke. For SS22, Cooke and his design partner Jake Burt drew on contemporary British fashion mythology. Supported by a thrilling techno runway, the models took to the catwalk in dazzling, jingling metallic button waistcoats, Union Jack sweaters and reconfigured satin sleeveless bombers. So far, the brand’s iconic cut-off sweaters have proven to be dynamite in retail, quickly selling through retailers including Matches Fashion and Browns. This show pushed the label into new territory.

1 out of 2

2 of 2



Honorable mention to a new name on the block: the Daniel Gayles label denzilpatrick, which comes with a rich fashion pedigree. After working for Kenzo and Victoria Beckham, the designer wanted to find a more sustainable approach, creating singular pieces from surplus cotton, unused denim and recycled nylon. A diamond-knit cropped cardigan with matching jeans was atypical but still masculine, while a dyed aran knit cardigan was a smart addition to an eclectic range. To watch, for sure.