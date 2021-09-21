Amelia Gray Hamlin apologizes to parents for revealing dress





Fashion above all! Amelia Gray Hamlin sent an apology to her parents after wearing a see-through dress. Free the nipple, I guess, the 20-year-old joked on Instagram Stories on Sunday, September 19, with a snap of her wearing the see-through dress. Project track alum Natalia Feder designed the convertible metal skirt and metal wrap top. The look left little to the imagination since it was completely transparent, exposing the models’ nipples. As the daughter of actors Harry hamlin and Lisa rinna, fans couldn’t help but wonder what her parents thought of the dress, which she wore to the Perfect Magazine party at London Fashion Week on Sunday. Amelia shared a screenshot of the family group text. For those concerned with Harry Hamlin, she wrote of his story. The text string, which included Harry, 69, Rinna, 58, and her sister Dalila Hamlin, showed a text sent by Amelia: Sorry for my pinch [sic] dad his fashion. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star supported her daughter, i just saw lol, this is fashionnnn. She did not share if her father had a comeback. Delilah, 23, however, shared her opinion in an Instagram comment, and it looks like she wants to dig into her siblings’ closet. I will borrow this next plz, she wrote. Fking slay, queen, her stylist, Jordan marx, wrote via Instagram Story. Fedner, 38, also commented on Marxs’ post, calling the look hot, before adding, Thank you @ameliagray and @jmarxy for this epic moment for my designs. In his own article, Fedner praised Hamlin for rocking the racy dress. The fashion icon was born, she wrote via social media. Amelia focused on her fashion career amid her breakup with Scott disick. Amelia is the one who ended things with the 38-year-old earlier this month, an insider said Us weekly. She and the keeping up with the Kardashians star were first linked in October 2020. Amelia felt the relationship was toxic, another source said exclusively We, adding that the California native is not upset by the breakup and feels like she made the right decision. Since his split from the father of three, who shares Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6, with his ex Kourtney kardashian, the California native made her New York Fashion Week debut on the Dundas x Revolve catwalk and crossed the pond for a stroll at London Fashion Week. Listen to Hot Hollywood from Us Weekly as each week Us Editors feature the hottest entertainment news!



