Barbers suffer under Taliban rule as Afghans avoid fashion – world

Since the Taliban came to power, Afghans have little money to spare and fear punishment for sporting short, fashionable hairstyles.

Quiffs, mohawks and crew cuts were hairstyles Nader Shah used to style for image-conscious young men in Afghanistan’s third largest city, Herat.

But since the Taliban came to power in mid-August, Afghans have little money to spare and fear punishment for wearing short or fashionable haircuts.

People used to come and ask for different hairstyles, but it’s just not like that anymore, said Shah, 24, in his barbershop, with mirrors covering every wall. Now they are heartbroken.

When the Taliban first came to power from 1996 to 2001, hardliners banned flamboyant hairstyles and insisted that men grow beards.

After their ouster, being clean shaven was often seen as a sign of modernity, including in the relatively cosmopolitan western city of Herat.

Now people come here and ask for simple cuts, Shah said. They don’t shave their beards either, so that’s a problem now.

Nader Shah, 24, (left) visits a client at his hair salon in Herat, Afghanistan on September 19, 2021. AFP

The barber, who has been in the business for 15 years after starting as a young apprentice, said the downturn had dropped his daily earnings from $ 15 to between $ 5 and $ 7.

In the nearby neighborhood, Mohammad Yousefi, 32, said he had to drop prices drastically from $ 6 a piece to just $ 1 to keep his store running.

Due to the Taliban situation, customers have less income and pay us less, he said.

Yousefi said that after the extremists take control of the country, people suddenly like to pose as the Taliban.

It’s not like the Taliban are all the rage, but people don’t shave their beards because the Taliban will stop and ask them about it, he said. They say it’s not in Sharia law and men should have beards and long hair.

A barber waits for customers in his shop in Herat, Afghanistan, September 19, 2021. AFP

Fleeing clients

In Ali Reza, 36’s hair salon, pink spotlights lit customers and shelves were filled with spray cans, gels, mousses, cologne and masks.

The barber deftly cut his scissors off a client’s beard as the waiting clients discussed Afghan politics.

His two apprentices Reza, the 11-year-old nephew, Sobhan and Mohsan, 14, watched his every move, putting away brushes, combs and electric clippers, and helping to unpack the razor blades.

A barber visits a customer in his shop in Herat, Afghanistan, September 19, 2021. AFP

Reza finished the experiment with a bang, drumming his fingers on the client’s head, massaging his temples and eyebrows, before crinkling the unsuspecting client’s ears for several seconds.

In the past, young people would come every one or two weeks to cut their hair or beards, and they were happy, Reza said. AFP, adding that several of his clients had fled.

Those young people who are still here are no longer interested in cutting their hair or beards because the economy is really poor, he said.

Since the Taliban took control, Afghans say job opportunities have dried up.

My income used to be great, and now it’s not, he says.

Header image: A barber visits a customer at his shop in Herat, Afghanistan, September 19, 2021. AFP