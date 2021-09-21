Uber and Dress for Success Announce Partnership to Provide Career Resources to Help Women Drive and Deliver on App

This collaboration comes as more women look to work on a platform at a time when many have to quit their jobs at higher rates than men due to the pandemic.

NEW YORK, September 21, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Today, Uber and Dress for Success announced a partnership to help women drive and deliver with the Uber app as they re-enter the workforce during COVID recovery. As part of this partnership, drivers and deliverers will be invited to join Dress for Success in their local community to access the organization’s coaching, networking and professional development services to advance their careers. In November, Uber will sponsor a month of programming through Dress for Success’s global affiliate network, putting the company’s expertise to work in showcasing resources and experiences in support of the economic recovery of women. women.

Over the past 18 months, unemployment and employment reports have continued to show that the pandemic has pushed many more women out of the workforce than men. According to McKinsey’s recently published Women in the Workplace Report , more than 2.3 million women left the U.S. workforce in 2020, while one in four working women said they were considering downgrading their career or leaving the workforce altogether.

At the same time, Uber has continued to see an increase in the number of women earning on the app of nearly 80% since the start of the year, while the number of men has increased by around 40%. Women are particularly well represented on Uber Eats, more than 40% of delivery men who use Uber Eats in the United States are women, and this share is increasing.

“As a driver and a working mother myself, I know firsthand how having flexible income opportunities can give women the opportunity to earn and continue to support their families. For many who have had to organize their living according to the needs of the family during the pandemic, platforms like Uber can help fill the void – by providing quick access to flexible work that adapts to their lives, ”said Carrol Chang, Responsible for driver operations for the United States and Canada at Uber.

Uber recognizes the role it plays in people’s lives by giving them access to on-demand earning opportunities. As children return to school and new routines begin to take shape, this partnership aims to help those looking to change or advance their careers.

“Due to the pandemic, women have had to quit their jobs en masse to care for their families. Many have sought other work options to help them manage their increased responsibilities. We appreciate Uber’s leadership and are delighted to partner with them to help nurture and empower women to support their career growth and employment opportunities ”, noted Joi gordon, CEO, Dress for Success Worldwide.

Uber announced last month that all drivers and delivery people can request a letter from the company describing their current job when using the Uber app. Drivers and delivery people can use these letters as proof of their experience in jobs or other applications. For drivers and deliverers who join Dress for Success, they will build on their professional experience with Uber by participating in programs that will enable them to develop the 21st century skills needed to succeed in the post-COVID world of work. .

About Uber:

Uber’s mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: How do you access a ride with the push of a button? Over 15 billion trips later, we’re creating products to bring people closer to where they want to be. By changing the way people, food, and things move in cities, Uber is a platform that opens the world to new possibilities.

About Dress for Success:

Dress for Success is a global, non-profit organization that empowers women to gain economic independence by providing a support network, professional clothing and development tools to help women thrive in the workplace and in life. Since starting operations in 1997, Dress for Success has empowered more than 1.2 million women in more than 140 cities in 23 countries. Visit www.dressforsuccess.org to learn more.

