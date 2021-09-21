History Happenings: Diary of a Young Man from 1923

Ocie Small played off the bench for Cedar Rapids Washington High School in 1920, her senior year. Small kept a journal in 1923, which was recently donated to the History Center. (The History Center)

An interesting artifact was unearthed and given to the History Center recently a diary from 1923 which has 365 entries. It was run by a 22 year old man.

Ocie Allen Small worked in a bank. The 1920 graduate of Cedar Rapids Washington High School looked a lot like many 22-year-old men today, he was crazy about popular entertainment, sports and the playground.

Here is a sample of excerpts from the Ocies journal:

January 4th

Well, little journal, this is the day I bought you. I paid $. 75 for you and if I fill in every day of the year as we approach next year, it will be great fun watching the events of last year.

Expenses of the day: Meals $. 55, pound $. 75.

Ocie dutifully delayed entries for the diary’s first three days, mentioning dinner with her grandmother and winning a league basketball game, 17-10.

January 6

We were $ 150 in the bank and I had to work until 8pm, but we couldn’t find it. Played billiards.

I went to the ball at the Aud. I had a pretty good time. I came home with the last car.

It is not known which bank Small was working for in 1923, but we did find a 1931 Gazette article that mentioned his involvement in the Cedar Rapids National Bank bowling team.

January 15th

I went to the Majestic (Theater). Iowa beat Michigan very close [basketball] match, the score being 18-17. Iowa center Burgett did a basket from midfield to score the winning point.

Ocie would often record sports scores in her daily entries, sometimes mentioning her own attendance or going to Coe College to read the publicly posted results.

January 19

I bought some bell bottom corduroy pants, but I don’t like them very much.

January 20

I took my pants back and exchanged them for a few shirts. I bought a suit from Armstrongs. I paid $ 23 for it, and it looks good stuff for the price.

February 14th

I received a Valentine.

Ocie was reserved and rarely went into the romantic details of her diary. He didn’t hesitate, however, about his multiple dates with different women, often within the same week.

February 27

We played basketball against Sinclair and we were beaten 13-11. We played very poorly and deserved to be beaten. We completed the transaction by exchanging ours (house) and $ 4,240 for a house at 1820 Beaver Ave.

Ocie lived with her parents, Fred and Blanche. Before buying the house on Bever Avenue SE, they lived at 1337 Ellis Blvd. NO.

March 11

I went to the Palace and saw Bell Boy 13. It started to snow very hard around 5 am.

Ocie went to silent movies and stage shows with friends and dates several times a week.

March 16

Many trains were immobilized because of the snow. I called Dorothy Smith, and she gave me an appointment for tomorrow night.

April 20

I had the car put in a garage for general tightening so that it could withstand the trip. I brought it to the Red Ball garage. The bill was $ 4.60.

23 april

I went to the Majestic and saw the Georgia Minstrels. It was a good show, but due to the small audience they didn’t show a lot of life.

May 26

I have an appointment with Mildred. We went to the library and got a few play books.

4th July

Raymond, Grandpa and I came down and listened to the fight. (Jack) Dempsey beat (Tommy) Gibbons in 15 rounds. It was a great fight, and Gibbons showed his thing well by claiming that he was never knocked out. After supper, we walked around watching the fireworks.

October 16

Ova has bobbed hair.

20 october

Iowa (football) lost to Illinois. They excelled in the art of passing forward. In the last few minutes of play, they started a practice from their own 19-yard line. They made 3 passes that brought the ball to the Iowa 3-yard line where they scored.

November 17

I went to Dreamland dancing. I saw Glyn. We of course had a stormy waltz.

November 20

I went to see Mildred. She told me she had an appointment on Friday. I told him I could have a date. So I did.

December 3

I had a date with Glyn. We went to the Isis and saw Rin Tin Tin in Where the North Begins. He really is a very intelligent dog.

December 24

They gave me a Christmas gift of $ 40 in the bank.

Small never married and died of a sudden illness in 1968 at the age of 67. He was a member of the Unitarian People’s Church.

Joe Coffey, freelance writer and content marketer at Cedar Rapids, writes this monthly column for The History Center. Comments: [email protected]

