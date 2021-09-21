Printemps unveils a new Circular Fashion Floor in Paris

PARIS Spring unveiled a new floor dedicated to sustainable fashion on Tuesday, reflecting growing competition among French department stores to attract environmentally conscious consumers as they seek to make up for the continued absence of Asian tourists.

Spring the general manager Jean-Marc Bellaiche presented the seventh floor space called Septime Ciel (Seventh Heaven in English) two weeks after the neighbor Galeries Lafayette unveiled its own circular fashion space, Re (store).

The executive, who made uniqueness one of the three pillars of the strategy he put in place after arriving in October 2020, said he believes Printemps stands out from the competition with services which include a vintage section where customers can sell second-hand items in exchange. for store credit.

We’re not the first to tackle circular fashion and the second-hand market, but I think we’re the first to do it with this strength and ambition, he said.

At nearly 14,000 square feet, the new floor is more than twice the size of the space at Galeries Lafayette, although the rival store took the lead durability initiatives with the launch three years ago of its Go for Good label. While Printemps implemented a series of internal measures in 2017, its efforts have so far been less focused on consumers.

The shop launched a great communication push September 2 with the introduction of its own label, Unis vers le beau responsable, awarded to 400 brands that meet a selection of 22 qualification criteria determined by a panel of independent experts, said Stéphane Roth, marketing director and responsible of communication at Printemps.

As a retailer, we are a vector between brands and the end consumer, so we try to create a virtuous chain in which we fully play our role of curator and trendsetter in favor of sustainable fashion and products, did he declare.

To mark the launch, the store enlisted the help of Amlie Lengrand and Sophie Paumelle from Atelier Laps to create window installations with giant bamboo fiber ribbons, one of which also hangs under the second glass dome of the building, which has been restored to house a space with eight of the pop-up stores that will rotate every two or three months.

Built in 1910, the Binet Cupola was dismantled during World War II, and its original stained glass windows were later lost in a fire. The space was then used as a staff canteen and auditorium, its glass and steel roof darkened.

Stripped to let in the light, it opens with a mix of brands including Tilli alteration service; vintage retailers Relique and Nuovo; maintenance and customization service for Docteur Sneaker; from the children’s second-hand store Bonge and a selection of upcycled and recycled items from the online store of Made in Design household items belonging to Printemps.

A central table will offer products ranging from Kintsugi ceramic repair kits from the Dutch brand Mora Approved, to organic tampons and sanitary napkins from Flo.

Next to it is the Pont d’Argent, originally built in 1933, which houses the vintage Second Printemps offer. Previously used as a performance space, then as management offices, it opens onto a terrace with a panoramic view of Paris, particularly the Opera and the Eiffel Tower.

Furnished with recycled displays and a mobile by artist Charles Kaisin made up of 12,000 silver origami birds, the department is organized by vintage specialist Marie Blanchet, who sprinkled the assortment with 20% of trendy items, like ’90s Prada nylon bags, and 10 percent rare finds, including an Alaa belt worn by Naomi Campbell.

Bellaiche said this marked the start of an ambitious strategy. At first we will take a limited range of products, but the ambition is much broader. The ambition is that eventually, we can take back any product purchased in Printemps, he said. This process will only get better.

Although he did not unveil specific goals for the new floor, Bellaiche said he was in tune with Generation Z’s aspirations. I think this will help attract a younger customer, he said. he predicted.

Providing the first business update since Spring reopened in May after several months of closures linked to the coronavirus pandemic, the executive said the group’s sales between June and August were up 30% year-on-year, but down 16% from 2019, considered a more reliable base year due to the disruption caused by COVID-19.

When you take into account that there were very few Asian tourists in France this summer, we think this is a good result, said Bellaiche, noting that local guest revenues increased 12% in the past. during the period compared to the corresponding period in 2019, while digital and omnichannel sales tripled.

Bellaiche jostled the ranks of the management of retailers. Among his latest recruits are Mathieu Staat, omnichannel general manager, Olivier Schaeffer, international general manager of operations, and Laurence Nicolas, who took over in May the management of the flagship store of the boulevard Haussmann.

The store has set up spaces dedicated to gifts, leisure and games; deployed its Printemps.com e-commerce site in the United Kingdom; launched live shopping and strengthened its in-store events program.

In the coming months, it plans to merge the Printemps.com and Printempsfrance.com sites, and overhaul the site of its Place des Tendances fashion e-commerce site. In October, it will extend its Printania loyalty program to foreign customers, before introducing a new visual identity and a new brand form next March.

While plans to open a store in Milan were scrapped, Printemps is expected to unveil its first overseas venue in Doha, Qatar, in September 2022, just ahead of the FIFA World Cup, which will take place there from November 21 to December 18, 2022.

