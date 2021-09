Men win the Emmy for Best Fashion on the Red Carpet | Way of life

New Delhi: Following last year’s virtual affair, this year’s Primetime Emmy Awards made a comeback with their 73rd edition held in Los Angeles. The TV stars made a glamorous red carpet appearance – the second most talked about feature, after the winners. Dazzling dresses, splashes of monotonous, and jaw-dropping menswear dominated the style scene. Popular ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ star Anya Taylor-Joy opted for a Dior Couture halterneck dress with a bold yellow train. She undoubtedly scored a place on the best dressed list.

Known for their illustrious work, actresses Catherine Zeta-Jones and Kate Winslet also attended the event. While Jones, 51, looked stunning in a burgundy Cristina Ottaviano slit dress paired with matching Louboutin heels, Winslet kept it safe in an all-black Armani Prive number. Mindy Kaling in a Carolina Herrera dress, Kathryn Hahn in a Lanvin belted jumpsuit and Rita Wilson in a sparkling Tom Ford pantsuit have joined the black movement. Choosing actress Kaly Cuoco was a breath of fresh air. Nominated for her role in ‘The Flight Attendant’, the 35-year-old looked spectacular in a shimmering neon Vera Wang gown accented with flowers on the straps. Another person who turned heads at the event was Elizabeth Olsen who opted for a dress designed by her sisters Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen.

In men’s fashion, some celebrities have made bold choices on the red carpet. Showcase actor Bowen Yang of the comedy “Saturday Night Live” may not have won, but his iconic silver heels have garnered all the attention. TV favorite Dan Levy, whose sitcom Schitt’s Creek won nine Emmy Awards last year, attended the event wearing an asymmetric royal blue suit. Striking prints, bold colors and on-trend jewelry dominated men’s style choices.

Billy Porter, known for his very sensational fashion went above and beyond by sporting an all-black look with long sleeves, ruffled wings and gloves. The “Pose” star completed her look with diamond jewelry from Lorraine Schwartz.

