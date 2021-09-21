Fashion
Pokémon Go – Fashion Challengers explained: How to fight the Fashion Challengers • Eurogamer.net
Fashion challenges in Pokémon Go are special opponents who will appear exclusively throughout Fashion Week September 2021.
You will have to face Fashion Challengers multiple times to complete various challenges in the Fashion Week Research Quest, so get your Pokemon ready.
Below you will discover how to find and fight Fashion Challengers, as well as their team compositions.
Pokémon Go Fashion Challengers Explained: What Are Pokémon Go Fashion Challengers
Fashion Challengers are trainers that you can fight throughout Fashion Week in Pokémon Go in the same way as Go Tour Challengers in the Kanto Tour event. Defeating the Fashion Challengers is part of the Fashion Week Research Quest, so get ready for a Pokémon Battle!
Like previous challengers and Team Go Rocket grunts, Fashion Challengers appear at certain PokéStops and will challenge you to a battle when you interact with said location. From a distance, PokéStops with Fashion Challengers will move, but will not fade.
This battle follows the typical Coach battle formula, with the only expectation that the Fashion Challengers won’t use shields. A fact that, as long as you have a strong team, makes them pretty easy to beat.
You won’t receive an encounter reward for defeating them, as none of the challengers have Shadow Pokémon, but expect some rewards in the form of Stardust, Poké Balls, and other items.
It is important to note that at the time of writing this article, you will receive an alert regarding Dark Pokémon if your Pokémon Storage is full before starting the battle. This will not prevent you from taking part in the battle, however.
Fashion Challengers, in our experience, appear quite regularly in different PokéStops, so you shouldn’t have much trouble finding them.
How to fight a Fashion Challenger in Pokémon Go
Five unique Fashion Challengers appear throughout Fashion Week in Pokémon Go.
It’s important to note that, if you are working on the Fashion Week Research Quest, any battle you have against a Fashion Challenger will count towards completing the Challengers of that Research. This means that you don’t have to worry about tracking down a specific trainer.
Here is the composition of the teams for each of the Fashion Challengers:
|Fashion challenges
|First Pokémon
|Second Pokémon
|Third Pokémon
|Cool challenger
|Furfrou
|Sneasel
|Gothitelle
|Eccentric Challenger
|Furfrou
|Gravel
|Blitzle
|Unusual challenger
|Furfrou
|Braixen
|Shinx
|Sassy Challenger
|Furfrou
|Without butter
|Vaporeon
|Slippery Challenger
|Furfrou
|Croagunk
|Obstagoon
You shouldn’t have a lot of trouble defeating the Fashion Challengers, especially if you have a powerful team, because as mentioned above they won’t be using shields which gives you a natural advantage.
We recommend that you start each battle with a Strong Fighting-type Pokémon, as this is the best against against Furfrou. You can then base your other two Pokémon around the best counters for the rest of the Fashion Challengers team. If you are fighting the Quirky Challenger, for example, you can use a water type against Braixen and a ground type against Shinx.
Fashion Challenger teams will always remain the same, so once you find a good team formula you can easily reuse it whenever you encounter that specific challenger. Don’t forget to heal your Pokémon after a match!
Good luck fighting the Fashion Challengers!
