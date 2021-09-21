Pokémon Go – Fashion Challengers explained: How to fight the Fashion Challengers • Eurogamer.net

Fashion challenges in Pokémon Go are special opponents who will appear exclusively throughout Fashion Week September 2021.

You will have to face Fashion Challengers multiple times to complete various challenges in the Fashion Week Research Quest, so get your Pokemon ready.

Below you will discover how to find and fight Fashion Challengers, as well as their team compositions.

On this page:

Pokémon Go Fashion Challengers Explained: What Are Pokémon Go Fashion Challengers Fashion Challengers are trainers that you can fight throughout Fashion Week in Pokémon Go in the same way as Go Tour Challengers in the Kanto Tour event. Defeating the Fashion Challengers is part of the Fashion Week Research Quest, so get ready for a Pokémon Battle! Like previous challengers and Team Go Rocket grunts, Fashion Challengers appear at certain PokéStops and will challenge you to a battle when you interact with said location. From a distance, PokéStops with Fashion Challengers will move, but will not fade. Two of the fashion challengers. This battle follows the typical Coach battle formula, with the only expectation that the Fashion Challengers won't use shields. A fact that, as long as you have a strong team, makes them pretty easy to beat. You won't receive an encounter reward for defeating them, as none of the challengers have Shadow Pokémon, but expect some rewards in the form of Stardust, Poké Balls, and other items. It is important to note that at the time of writing this article, you will receive an alert regarding Dark Pokémon if your Pokémon Storage is full before starting the battle. This will not prevent you from taking part in the battle, however. Fashion Challengers, in our experience, appear quite regularly in different PokéStops, so you shouldn't have much trouble finding them.