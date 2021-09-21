Richard Buckley, fashion editor and husband of Tom Ford, dies at 72





Written by Megan C. Hills, CNN Fashion editor Richard Buckley, husband of designer Tom Ford, has died at the age of 72, according to a statement issued by representatives of Ford’s eponymous fashion brand. “It is with great sadness that Tom Ford announces the passing of her beloved husband of 35 years, Richard Buckley,” Ford representatives said in a statement to CNN Style. “Richard passed away peacefully at their home in Los Angeles last night with Tom and their son Jack by his side. He died of natural causes after a long illness.” Buckley was a titan of the fashion media world and was editor-in-chief of Vogue Hommes International for six years before stepping down in 2005. With a career spanning over 25 years, he has held many coveted positions in the industry. , notably that of fashion editor. at Women’s Wear Daily, social writer at Vanity Fair and European editor at the late Mirabella magazine. He has also contributed to titles such as Italian Vogue and New York Magazine. Fashion editor Richard Buckley at an event in London in 2013. Credit: Richard Young / Shutterstock According to an obituary in his previous publication, Daily women’s clothing , Buckley had a “diligent and gentle manner that made him endearing to almost anyone he met.” The store added that it has a keen eye for spotting menswear trends several seasons before they hit the catwalk. In 2016, Ford says Jess Cagle how it was “love at first sight” when he first bumped into Buckley in an elevator during a fashion show in 1986. At the time, Buckley was a fashion editor for Women’s Wear Daily, according to the publication. Ford had yet to become a household name, working under the direction of sportswear designer Cathy Hardwick. Their relationship started off like a whirlwind, according to Ford, who told Cagle, “The moment that elevator landed on the first floor, I thought, ‘It’s you. “That’s it. Click. Sold.” Buckley and Ford became a fashion power couple in the 1990s, after Ford was hired at Gucci as a womenswear designer in 1990 and promoted to creative director in 1994. The couple lived and worked in the fashion capitals around the world throughout their relationship, including stays in Milan and Paris. They had their son in September 2012 and got married in 2014. Ford is currently president of the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA).

