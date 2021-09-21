Sophie Wessex impresses in white dress at Chelsea Flower Show





Sophie Wessex stepped out in a gorgeous white Victoria Beckham gown during her last public engagement, much to the delight of her fashion-savvy fans. Sophie Wessex has proven once again that she is the fashion underdog of the Royal Family with her latest outfit, a gorgeous Victoria Beckham dress paired with stunning accessories. The Countess and her husband Prince Edward all had eyes on them as they attended the glamorous Chelsea Flower Show for the launch of its six-day horticultural exhibition on Monday. The landmark event, which normally takes place in May, has been postponed to September due to coronavirus restrictions. Princess Anne, the second eldest of the Queen’s children, was also present at the horticultural fair. Sadly, the Queen is set to miss this unique event for the first time since 2005. She is currently enjoying a holiday at her Scottish residence at Balmoral Castle and it has yet to be confirmed when she will return to Buckingham Palace. Fortunately, there was still a lot of royal excitement at yesterday’s event. Fans quickly adored Sophie’s color blocking outfit, a bold change from the floral designs she’s worn to the Chelsea Flower Show in the past. (Image credit: Getty) As fall approaches, the Countess opted for a seasonal hybrid ensemble with a white knit Victoria Beckham dress and a long navy blazer. The midi dress, which featured slit jacket sleeves and ribbed trims, was made from a blend of cotton and squishy, ​​the perfect materials to keep warm on a balmy September day without overheating. (Image credit: Getty) She paired the nautical look with thoughtful wooden wedges by Penelope Chilvers and a beige Sophie Hambsug handbag, adding a dramatic touch with a pair of red hoop earrings and a big penchant for the necklace. Her effortless outfit mimicked many of Kate Middleton’s dresses, which are often styled with on-trend pieces for a finish that is both classic and unique. “Sophie ALWAYS looks gorgeous,” one fan exclaimed in reaction to the stunning look. $ 1,150 (£ 842) | Victoria beckham A crew neckline and a fitted and flared shape make this midi dress ideal for everyday wear, while delicate pointelle details on the front pleats, back bodice, sleeves and skirt give a feminine 90s-inspired touch. Jacket sleeves with an angled slit and ribbed trims provide a slightly playful finish. “data-widget-type =” deal “>See the offer This isn’t the first time Sophie has opted for a designer Posh Spice piece. The Countess of Wessex and Minister @Mi_Muentefering had the opportunity to meet the panelists of the Joint Public Meeting # MSC2020 through @GermanyDiplo and the Embassy 🇬🇧 on #WomenPeaceSecurity for an informal lunch today. #RebelsWithACause #Freundship pic.twitter.com/p9Y1vhDBpgFebruary 14, 2020 See more She has worn several Victoria Beckham designs in the past, including an orange fitted dress at a charity event in 2015 and a burgundy dress with an abstract print in Germany in early 2020.

