Centric Brands and Coach Extend Licensing Partnership | Your money





NEW YORK – (BUSINESS WIRE) – Sep 21, 2021– Centric Brands LLC (the Company) today announced an expanded relationship with Coach as an exclusive licensing partner to design, manufacture and distribute costume jewelry for women. This press release features multimedia. See the full version here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210921005724/en/ Coach Fall 2021 jewelry collection (Photo: Business Wire) The relationship began in 2015 with an agreement to design and manufacture costume jewelry for Coach outlet stores around the world. The partnership now extends to Coach retail stores and Centric Brands becomes the leading source of Coach costume jewelry globally through wholesale, retail, point-of-sale and e-commerce channels. The collection captures the spirit of Coach and builds on the iconic Cs for a signature logo product and a seasonal product that includes necklaces, bracelets, earrings and rings. Developing our existing relationship with Coach to develop a successful jewelry business aligns perfectly with Centrics’ strategy of creating value through iconic brands and exceptional products, said Jason Rabin, CEO of Centric Brands . We were very happy to be associated with such an iconic brand. I have always appreciated Coach quality and clear DNA and we look forward to working with Todd Kahn and the amazing Coach team to build a premier jewelry business, said Jarrod Kahn, Centric Brands Group President, Accessories. We are excited to extend our successful partnership with Centric Brands, said Todd Kahn, CEO and Brand President of Coach. We are delighted with our collaborative relationship with the company over the past six years and are delighted to continue to create attractive and beautiful products together. The collection debuted in better department stores last spring and will expand to 300 doors for fall / holiday 2021, including Coach.com and Coach points of sale and points of sale. About the coach Coach is a global fashion house founded in New York in 1941. Inspired by the vision of Creative Director Stuart Vevers and the inclusive and courageous spirit of his hometown, the brand makes beautiful things, designed to last so you can be you. -same. Coach is a trademark of Tapestry, Inc. Tapestry is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TPR. About Centric Brands LLC. Centric Brands LLC is a collective of leading lifestyle brands that designs, sources, markets and sells high quality products in the categories of children’s, men’s and women’s clothing, accessories, beauty and clothing. entertainment. The company’s portfolio includes licenses for over 100 iconic brands, including Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Nautica, Spyder and Under Armor in the kids category; Joes Jeans, Buffalo, Herv Lger and IZOD in the men’s and women’s clothing category; Kate Spade, Michael Kors, All Saints, Frye, Timberland, Kenneth Cole and Jessica Simpson in the accessories category; and in the entertainment category, Disney, Marvel, Nickelodeon and Warner Brothers among many others. The Company also owns and operates brands such as Zac Posen, Hudson, Robert Graham, Avirex, Taste Beauty and operates a joint venture brand, Favorite Daughter, with Sara and Erin Foster. The Company’s products are sold primarily in North America through major mass market retailers, specialty and department stores, and online. Centric Brands LLC has unmatched expertise in product design, development and sourcing, retail and digital, marketing and brand building. The company is headquartered in New York, with offices in the United States in Los Angeles and Greensboro, and international offices in Europe, Asia and Montreal. For more information on Centric Brands, please visit www.centricbrands.com. View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210921005724/en/ CONTACT: CENTRC BRANDS MEDIA Amy rapawy [email protected] MEDIA COACH Brooke hudson [email protected] KEYWORD: NEW YORK UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA INDUSTRY KEYWORD: FASHION MARKETING RETAIL COMMUNICATIONS RESEARCH MARKETING PUBLIC RELATIONS / INVESTOR RELATIONS SOURCE: Centric Brands LLC Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 09/21/2021 9:30 a.m. / DISC: 09/21/2021 9:32 a.m. http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210921005724/en

Copyright Business Wire 2021.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kulr8.com/news/money/centric-brands-and-coach-expand-licensing-partnership/article_c0618a8e-3151-5f58-87a5-44cdd4e5b769.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos