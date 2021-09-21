Remi Bader learned a lot about the fashion industry during his first NYFW as a guest

Remi Bader

Remi Badér is an In The Know fashion donor. Follow her on TIC Tac and Instagram for more.

I had a very interesting experience in New York Fashion Week this season.

I felt so much excitement inside. On the one hand, I finally felt like a little life was returning to New York since the start of the pandemic, but also because being invited as a guest was a full moment for me, given that I had done an internship at Fashion Week since grade 11.

I remember years ago, at the last show where I did my internship, I finally decided that I didn’t want to pursue a career in fashion because, when I was watching the catwalks, I was was literally the only curvy girl in sight. It made me feel like I just didn’t belong in the industry and to me at the time it seemed like that was never going to change. Of course, I had no idea that years and years later I would have a platform where I could actually share my frustrations about this exact issue and that people would listen.

I really enjoyed my NYFW overall but at the same time I also had moments of disappointment. There is so much I learned about Fashion Week that you probably would never know unless you experienced it yourself, which is why I’m here to tell you about it firsthand.

The first show I went to I was asked to sit in the front row. I didn’t realize how cool it was to be in the front row until I started to understand what it really means: when you are asked to sit in the front row, the brand or the designer will usually send you an outfit to borrow for their show. Basically you need to wear their clothes, or they won’t want you sitting in the front. It was instructive to hear how influencers and guests were treated pre-show as well, which ultimately made me realize that the more subscribers you have, the better treated you will be.

For a few of the shows I attended, I was sent several outfits to try on ahead of time, while some of my other friends had to go to in-person fittings to get their outfits. Some people are encouraged to return these outfits to the brand after attending their show, but if you don’t receive a follow-up email about the outfit in a day or two after the show, it basically means you’re worth the money. worth keeping the outfit to themselves. , at least.

A brand told a friend of mine that they should move her assigned seat out of the front row if she didn’t fit or was wearing the clothes she was given. When I heard that, my heart sank. Yes, I am excited to attend Fashion Week as a guest for the first time, but it got me thinking if all of this really aligned with my beliefs and values ​​given that my whole brand is based that it’s not our fault that brands don’t always do this. make clothes that fit us. We should never blame ourselves and being penalized for it is never acceptable.

So aside from the stress of making sure the clothes are right for me for events and shows (which ended up working for me personally), the actual shows were also very revealing to me. I never realized until last week how little the high-end fashion industry had made in terms of size inclusivity. I think I didn’t realize this mainly because I focused so much on fast fashion, big retailers and small businesses, and I’ve never really bought things that are priced that high. With every show I’ve attended I’ve found myself waiting for more curvy or taller bodies to come down the runway or even whatever. To be fair, the majority of shows didn’t.

I started to think about why it was and what I could do about it, but then realized that the only reason I started getting brands’ attention was to calling them by name, respectfully commenting on things that need to be changed. If you really think about it, high-end designers are rarely called upon for the lack of inclusiveness in their clothing and style choices. In my opinion, a size 10 or 12 model in a runway is just not enough.

I’m not upset that I noticed all of this, as it only further prepares me for future Fashion Weeks. I really took notes on which designers really made an effort and which ones made fun of whether people of all body types are wearing their clothes or not. Some of the designers that I have noticed changing their style and clothing choices in a positive way are Christian Siriano, Jason Wu, Gabriela Hearst, Brandon Maxwell, Michael Kors, Peter Do, Moschino, Chromat and Prabal. Although not a designer label, the Pretty Little Things show impressed me the most. The brand offers models of all kinds: men, women, large, small, small, large, disabled and of all ages. I’m pretty sure there was a 3 year old who even walked the trail and that’s what we need!

To the designers who are listening and keen to finally include people who have always felt excluded from the fashion industry, like me, I congratulate you. And, to those who still haven’t jumped on the bandwagon, I really encourage you to do so.

