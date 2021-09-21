Battle in the Bay: the Bears start the season on a high note

In college tennis, the first tournament of the season can be compared to the first day of high school. In the same way that high school students anxiously watch their peers and how much they have changed during the summer break, the fall season is a time for college tennis players to show how much their skills have grown. improved during the offseason and prove they are the best players in the country. .

Cal’s men’s tennis team wasted no time in making their presence known on the proverbial college tennis campus, winning a doubles title and performing in singles at the Battle in the Bay Classic last week.

The Bears’ outstanding singles performances are the result of the hard work of senior Philip Hjorth, who earned his place in the tournament after a comfortable victory over Will Davies of San Diego in the qualifying event.

Hjorth strung together three daring wins after qualifying to advance to the semi-finals of the event. Notably, the Dane has won back-to-back straight-set decisions against Arizona seeds Jonas Eriksson Ziverts and Oklahomas Baptiste Anselmo. Ultimately, Hjorth would fall to USC 107th Bradley Frye in yet another three-set semi-final thriller.

Hjorth’s appearance in the semifinals marked his best Battle in the Bay performance to date, following his run to the quarterfinals in second year while playing at the University of the Pacific. Hjorth’s outstanding play at the tournament indicates more success to come.

In other notable singles matches, fourth-seeded Yuta Kikuchi won his opener against Evin McDonald of Texas before losing to Pepperdines Tim Zeitvogel in a close match in 2 sets. Meanwhile, freshman Carl Emil Overbeck fell to Oklahomas 46th Mason Beiler on his first round.

(The athletes) haven’t had a ton of a game in a while, so I was impressed with how they fought in situations, whether it was their opponent playing well or them trying to work on something in their game, said Amanda Augustus, acting head of men’s tennis. coach.

Despite their relatively early singles exits, Kikuchi and Overbeck more than redeemed themselves in doubles. After going through their first round against Stevie Gould and Mitchell Johnson of San Francisco, the duo overcame two tough games in order to reach Sunday’s final event. Specifically, Kikuchi and Overbeck beat Texas Nevin Arimilli and Evin McDonald by a score of 8-7, before edging Arizonas Ziverts and Colter Smith in an equally narrow contest.

Sunday’s final against USC Frye and 68th Stefan Dostanic promised to be the Golden Bear duo’s toughest game on paper: Dostanic and Frye both reached the event final in singles and entered the match as the 17th-ranked doubles pair in the ITAs. national pre-season ranking in doubles. Still, Kikuchi and Overbeck easily defeated the Trojans, inflicting them an 8-3 loss en route to a title from Cal.

It was really exciting, since it was the first tournament of the season, to see us win a doubles title, said Augustus. I think Yuta and Carl Emil had to fight through a few tough games and I think they did a really good job considering they have never played together before.

Despite the overall success that the Battle in the Bay tournament has been for the Bears, they will hardly have time to bask in the glow of the optimistic feelings the event brought them before returning to competition. The blues and golds are scheduled to compete in the Harvard Invitational starting Sept. 24 and will fly to the East Coast early Thursday morning.

It was a good start to the season, said Augustus. I think (guys) are happy to have a rest and then go back there and keep improving.

In the same way that a long first day of high school ends filled with feelings of relief and excitement at the prospect of other days to come, the Blues and Golds put down their rackets at the end of the tournament to blow a blow. little. .

Milad Shafaie covers women’s tennis. Contact him at [email protected].