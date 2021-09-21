Fashion
Battle in the Bay: the Bears start the season on a high note
In college tennis, the first tournament of the season can be compared to the first day of high school. In the same way that high school students anxiously watch their peers and how much they have changed during the summer break, the fall season is a time for college tennis players to show how much their skills have grown. improved during the offseason and prove they are the best players in the country. .
Cal’s men’s tennis team wasted no time in making their presence known on the proverbial college tennis campus, winning a doubles title and performing in singles at the Battle in the Bay Classic last week.
The Bears’ outstanding singles performances are the result of the hard work of senior Philip Hjorth, who earned his place in the tournament after a comfortable victory over Will Davies of San Diego in the qualifying event.
Hjorth strung together three daring wins after qualifying to advance to the semi-finals of the event. Notably, the Dane has won back-to-back straight-set decisions against Arizona seeds Jonas Eriksson Ziverts and Oklahomas Baptiste Anselmo. Ultimately, Hjorth would fall to USC 107th Bradley Frye in yet another three-set semi-final thriller.
Hjorth’s appearance in the semifinals marked his best Battle in the Bay performance to date, following his run to the quarterfinals in second year while playing at the University of the Pacific. Hjorth’s outstanding play at the tournament indicates more success to come.
In other notable singles matches, fourth-seeded Yuta Kikuchi won his opener against Evin McDonald of Texas before losing to Pepperdines Tim Zeitvogel in a close match in 2 sets. Meanwhile, freshman Carl Emil Overbeck fell to Oklahomas 46th Mason Beiler on his first round.
(The athletes) haven’t had a ton of a game in a while, so I was impressed with how they fought in situations, whether it was their opponent playing well or them trying to work on something in their game, said Amanda Augustus, acting head of men’s tennis. coach.
Despite their relatively early singles exits, Kikuchi and Overbeck more than redeemed themselves in doubles. After going through their first round against Stevie Gould and Mitchell Johnson of San Francisco, the duo overcame two tough games in order to reach Sunday’s final event. Specifically, Kikuchi and Overbeck beat Texas Nevin Arimilli and Evin McDonald by a score of 8-7, before edging Arizonas Ziverts and Colter Smith in an equally narrow contest.
Sunday’s final against USC Frye and 68th Stefan Dostanic promised to be the Golden Bear duo’s toughest game on paper: Dostanic and Frye both reached the event final in singles and entered the match as the 17th-ranked doubles pair in the ITAs. national pre-season ranking in doubles. Still, Kikuchi and Overbeck easily defeated the Trojans, inflicting them an 8-3 loss en route to a title from Cal.
It was really exciting, since it was the first tournament of the season, to see us win a doubles title, said Augustus. I think Yuta and Carl Emil had to fight through a few tough games and I think they did a really good job considering they have never played together before.
Despite the overall success that the Battle in the Bay tournament has been for the Bears, they will hardly have time to bask in the glow of the optimistic feelings the event brought them before returning to competition. The blues and golds are scheduled to compete in the Harvard Invitational starting Sept. 24 and will fly to the East Coast early Thursday morning.
It was a good start to the season, said Augustus. I think (guys) are happy to have a rest and then go back there and keep improving.
In the same way that a long first day of high school ends filled with feelings of relief and excitement at the prospect of other days to come, the Blues and Golds put down their rackets at the end of the tournament to blow a blow. little. .
Milad Shafaie covers women’s tennis. Contact him at [email protected].
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailycal.org/2021/09/21/battle-in-the-bay-bears-start-off-season-in-winning-fashion/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]