Dress for Success Receives Funding for Workforce Development Program





SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – State officials have announced funding for a workforce development program at Dress for Success Western Massachusetts. Senator Eric Lesser was joined by Senator Adam Gomez, Representative Carlos Gonzalez and Representative Orlando Ramos, and Margaret Tantillo, Executive Director of Dress for Success Western Massachusetts to announce funding of $ 25,000 on Friday. The funding was passed by the Senate and House and enacted by Governor Baker in July for the FY22 budget. Career preparation program to help women get their foot in the door

The program is designed to help unemployed women seeking to enter or re-enter the labor market. According to a press release sent to 22News from the office of Senator Eric Lesser, the funding will help their workforce development programs which include: Job costumes to provide candidates and newly hired women with professional attire

Career coaching and digital mentoring programs designed to address the access and knowledge gaps for each woman served based on her specific needs and the barriers that prevent her from entering the workforce

Workforce preparation program which includes the development of soft skills, professional and personal branding, social media presence, task management and goal setting, interview techniques, etc. . The pandemic has had a massive economic impact on women, and especially women of color. Last year, female labor force participation fell to 56%, the lowest in more than 30 years, said Senator Lesser. Dress for Success Western Mass helps women prepare for interviews, dresses them professionally, trains them in digital literacy, and develops soft skills we take for granted. Demand has never been greater. This funding will help them continue their mission, a mission that has never been so urgent. Dress for Success helps women in our community who are unemployed or looking to enter or re-enter the workforce. Since the start of the pandemic, we have moved to a virtual format and added innovative ways to help our women access technology and connectivity so that they can be successful in our new digital world, said Margaret Tantillo, Executive Director of Dress for Success Western Massachusetts. We are grateful to Senator Lessers for her continued support and for standing up for our women and helping to secure state funding to support our programs.

