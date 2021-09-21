Fashion journalist, Tom Ford’s husband was 72 – The Hollywood Reporter





Richard Buckley, veteran fashion writer and editor and husband of designer and director Tom Ford, has passed away. He was 72 years old. Ford’s representatives announced his death on Sunday: “It is with great sadness that Tom Ford announces the passing of his beloved husband of 35 years, Richard Buckley. Richard passed away peacefully at their Los Angeles home last night with Tom and their son Jack by his side. He died of natural causes after prolonged illness. Buckley helped new York magazine and was a fashion editor at Daily women’s clothing, social editor at Vanity Show and European publisher of Mirabelle magazine. He was editor-in-chief of Vogue Mens International for six years until his resignation in 2005. “A man with a wand-erect posture and piercing blue eyes, Buckley’s curiosity knew few or no limits, and he managed to harness what would influence menswear not just one season to come, but several seasons.” future. ” Daily women’s clothing wrote. “And he would do all of this in a calmly diligent and gentle manner that made him endearing to almost anyone he met – and that hid a sense of humor that delighted to spot the absurd or that could even make the point. sharper with apparent goodness. In the 1990s, he wrote for the International Herald Tribune on topics such as men’s fashion “A feminine and sexy turn” in 1997 and the ephemeral hip quality: “Hip and cool, terms once used to distinguish people from their opposition to the establishment, individualistic attitudes have now been co-opted as something extremely salable for the mainstream marketed globally.” Born in Binghamton, New York, Buckley grew up in a military family. After graduating from the University of Maryland in Munich, he joined new York magazine in 1979. Three years later he was hired as European editor-in-chief of Fairchild Publications’ Daily news record, a men’s fashion magazine, in Paris. In 1986 he returned to New York for a post of editor-in-chief at Scene, a new publication from Fairchild, and was also a fashion editor at WWD. He joined Tina Brown at Vanity Show two years later. In a story about his departure from Vogue Mens International, WWD wrote that he made the magazine “Synonymous with smart, thematic subjects and controversial fashion shoots of men in lipstick, frolicking with prostitutes or locked behind bars. “ Ford, now 60, was working for sportswear designer Cathy Hardwick in 1986 when he first met Buckley in an elevator during a fashion show hosted by mutual friend David Cameron . He described his eyes as “the color of water”. “As that elevator landed on the first floor, I thought, ‘It’s you. “That’s it. Click. Sold. ‘ It was literally one of those things, ”Ford Jess Cagle said in a 2017 interview. The two had their sons in 2012 and tied the knot on New Years Eve in 2014. Buckley had battled throat cancer, first diagnosed in 1989. “Tom is the perfect modern gentleman”, Buckley said in 2011. “We’re both old-fashioned that way. We both stand up for the ladies at the table and open the doors for people. If you have good manners, people notice it. And they appreciate it. You show them respect. Asked by Cagle about how to maintain a healthy relationship, Ford replied, “If the person you’re with is someone you respect, who you think has a big heart and a big soul – a big heart and a big soul – a big heart and a big soul. soul as good as ever. find – never leave them, because you won’t find a better one. Degen Pener contributed to this report.

