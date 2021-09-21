Ethical Children’s Clothing Company Frugi Launches Rental Collaboration | Fashion industry





Ethical children’s clothing company Frugi is the latest name in the shopping street to tap consumer demand for renting rather than buying clothes. The upscale Cornish brand has partnered with new children’s clothing rental service thelittleloop, one of several companies serving consumers’ growing appetite for more sustainable wardrobe choices. The fashion industry is under increasing pressure to change its business model, with Primark and Asos recently announcing plans to overhaul their supply chains to make them greener. The initiatives reflect a growing concern about the environmental damage they cause, with around 300,000 tonnes of clothing waste going to landfill in the UK each year. Thelittleloop is based on the idea that keeping children’s clothing in circulation is the best way to reduce your environmental footprint. From age 18 per month, subscribers use credits to borrow clothes that can be returned when they get too big. Charlotte Morley, former head of retail website notonthehighstreet, which started the business while on maternity leave last year, said the little loop wasn’t just about assuaging the guilt of fast fashion and was aimed at to support brands going above and beyond to create ethical and sustainable children’s clothing. . Their [Frugi] the clothes are of such incredible quality that they are perfect for rental, said Morley. We hope we can help even more people than before to access these ethically made clothes for their children instead of resorting to the main street. Morley described fashion retail as a broken system that encourages people to keep buying new, cheap clothes, spitting out clothes in larger quantities. She said she wanted to buy ethical clothes for her children, but couldn’t justify the cost of selling clothes afterwards, a tedious job. The fashion brands involved in thelittleloop, which also include Kite and Polarn O. Pyret, still own the clothes and receive a share of the rental income. They also share the responsibility for the lifespan of the clothes. Although Frugi, which is famous for its colorful prints and appliquéd designs, is more expensive than many other big brands, its managing director Sarah Clark said the high-quality fabric used means the clothes last longer. Using organic cotton, which is more durable, means our clothes are made to last, and the little buckle helps us to extend the life of these clothes, she said. We believe that if you buy something for 3 in a supermarket, it has a different level of durability. Clothing rental is touted as a sustainable and frugal alternative to fast fashion for women in particular. It was popularized by companies such as Rent the Runway and public figures such as Carrie Johnson, who rented her wedding dress and outfits for the G7 conference. The growing sector, which according to GlobalData going to be worth 2.3 billion by 2029, has been touted as a possible solution to the fashion environmental crisis. A report from World Economic Forum this year suggested that the industry generates 5% of global emissions.

