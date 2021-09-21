Wedding guest’s printed white dress sparks fashion etiquette debate

There’s pretty much a rule of thumb when it comes to a wedding, and that’s not to wear white unless you’re the bride.

Most people have heard the story of a malicious mother-in-law or attention seeking guest trying to steal the show from the bride by wearing this color.

Arguments raged over shades of champagne and ivory, but a debate over a printed dress was sparked, after a disgruntled guest claimed she fell in love with the “bridezilla” with her choice of dress. .

The woman, posting on Reddit as Amazing-Time-4044, asked: “IATA [am I the a**hole] for wearing a PRINTED white dress to a wedding? “

She explained that she attended the wedding of the “eldest daughter of the friend of her mother’s family” at an unknown location and chose a white dress with a floral pattern. Despite having multi-colored flowers on it, she claims the bride was angry that her dress was white.

The post, shared on the forum site on Monday, read: “For the wedding I wore a multi-colored floral dress with a white background. Honestly, I thought it was fine because of the floral print which occupies the vast majority. of the surface of the dress.

“The wedding and reception went well and everything, but the next day I got a lot of angry calls from the bride, who started b ******* on the way I got her eclipsed with my so called white As I said before, it was not a white dress.

“If anything, it would be considered a multi-colored dress, which turned out to have a bit of a white background, which isn’t even the first thing someone would notice. Most people at the ceremony and at the reception with me didn’t say anything about my dress being inappropriate, but apparently according to Mrs. Bridezilla, it ruined her marriage. “

Fierce debate

She asked Redditors if the choice was “bad judgment” or if the bride overreacted, sparking heated debate. The guest shared a link to a dress “close enough” to her outfit, from Dressbarn, revealing a dress with barely a white background visible amid flora and fauna.

The post garnered nearly a hundred comments, as SaraRainmaker commented: “NTA [not the a**hole]- If the dress you posted is close enough to the one you were wearing, then you were wearing a printed dress, not a white dress, and the bride needs therapy. “

SayerSong wrote: “If there were more colors and more floral prints than there was a white background (and the floral print wasn’t an extremely light coloring that blended into the background) white or made it look like a wedding dress), then NTA. “

“This is not an inappropriate dress for a wedding. I was really expecting something with a little print for the level of anger you described it to be,” TibbleTabbs1114 thought.

NightQueen6969 said: “NTA. It’s not at all white but multicolored. And don’t be offended, how ugly her dress was that a simple white printed dress would ‘overtake’ her.”

Okay, Freakinuk said, “NTA this is perfect wedding attire, I suspect there is something else going on, maybe people were saying how good-looking you were.”

But Naturalmouse103 suggested, “Personally, I don’t see anything wrong with the dress and if I had been you I probably would have assumed it was okay. I admit I’m not a fan of weddings. or wedding traditions, so in that sense may not have the best judgment on it.

“My judgment is NTA, but I think it’s worth apologizing and explaining to her why you didn’t think it was a problem. I think the way you described her reaction is a bit AH but I can understand if she really reacts the Bridezilla way and doesn’t just express that she is upset. “

Lunariacarrier said, “YTA. This dress looks like what some brides wear as wedding dresses. The white background with colorful flowers is very current. At a wedding it is your responsibility not to wear something that could fall into the category of white and cause drama. You owe the bride an apology. “

JerseyGirl412 saw both sides, explaining, “So your NTA since I’ve seen worse at a wedding.

“I’ve found it surprising recently how many people choose to wear white for a wedding these days. I’m a Covid bride and I was honestly surprised how many people wore a dress like this to my wedding (so that it wasn’t the worst thing that happened to me that day – I can understand after months and months of planning how it could be). “

Wedding website The knot stressed guests should avoid wearing white at all costs, unless otherwise specified.

They cited Ranu Coleman, CMO of wedding fashion brand Azazie, who stress: “While this is probably obvious to most guests, it is important not to wear any shade of white at a wedding, unless specifically stated in the invitation.”

Although they claimed that color notes could be acceptable, the website added, “It is also acceptable to wear a dress or jumpsuit with a touch of white as long as it is not the main color. you choose what to wear to a wedding, use your best judgment to choose outfits that are not predominantly white. “

News week contacted Amazing-Time-4044 for comment.