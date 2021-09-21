Gunman sentenced to at least 25 years in prison for 2020 murder of model Euclid





CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) – One of the suspects who pleaded guilty in August to the murder of a model in Euclid faced a Cuyahoga County judge for his conviction on Tuesday afternoon. Curtis Gatheright was sentenced to serve a life sentence with eligibility for parole after 25 years. He was convicted of various counts, including aggravated murder and felony assault for the murder of Shalaymiah Moore, 34. Moores’ relatives and friends spoke out during the sentencing of Gatherights, delivering emotionally powerful impact statements. The second suspect, identified as Daylonta Jones, was also due to be convicted in connection with the crime on Tuesday on charges of manslaughter and robbery, but his lawyer tested positive for COVID-19, resulting in a delay of several days for the court. procedure Investigators said Gatheright and Jones approached Moores’ car during an October 2020 robbery attempt on Lakeshore Boulevard in Euclid. She tried to walk away, but was shot in the back. Moore was pronounced dead at an area hospital. Shalaymiah Moore died in early morning shootout in Euclid (Family photo) Thinking of DNA evidence and gunshot residue, detectives linked the weapon used in the shooting at Gatheright. This victim was a wonderful mother, daughter and friend to many in our community, Cuyahoga County District Attorney Michael OMalley previously said. Jones’ conviction has been postponed to September 29. Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

