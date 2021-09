Maison De Mode hosts the Future of Fashion Summit 2.0

Photo credit: property of Hearst “Hearst Magazines and Yahoo can earn commissions or income on certain articles through the links below.” The concept of sustainability is at the forefront of many contemporary fashion conversations, and Fashion Housea sustainable fashion platform co-founded by Amanda Hearst and Hassan Pierre is no stranger to triggering this kind of crucial discussion. On September 10, Maison de Mode hosted its second annual Future of Fashion Summit, hosted by Nicky Hilton Rothschild on the 44th floor of the Hearst Tower. Photo credit: Daniel Ma and Miriam Arroyo. Publishers, fashion designers and other leaders in the fields of technology and culture have come together to discuss topics ranging from high fashion in an ethical framework to environmental responsibility in consumer affairs, and even the task of balancing aesthetics and durability. Speakers at the summit also engaged in conversations about the impact of ethical reviews in relation to people’s choices and social behavior. And the ultimate goal of the event was to leave a significant impact on the attendees and to further inform the younger generation of designers and consumers. The world is producing far too much, far too fast. It is not sustainable. We all need to do our part to make this world a better place for our children, their children, etc., says Hilton Rothschild. Photo credit: Daniel Ma and Miriam Arroyo Photo credit: Daniel Ma and Miriam Arroyo In addition to the informative discussions, the Future of Fashion Summit 2.0 featured stimulating Q&A moderated by a range of fashion industry stakeholders including CGVStellene Volandes editor-in-chief, luxury fashion designer Gabriela Hearst, model and activist Quannah Chasinghorse and many other personalities. Photo credit: Daniel Ma and Miriam Arroyo Photo credit: Daniel Ma and Miriam Arroyo One of the summit speakers, activist and creative director Marina Testino, shared a powerful opinion that we all need to think about: today more than ever, sustainability must be innovative and creative to stand out and engage. with consumers Having campaigns that break down the complexities of sustainability in a fun, artistic and cool way while still being informative is crucial these days. We need to spread creative messages around these topics to achieve a more sustainable future. “ The story continues Photo credit: Daniel Ma and Miriam Arroyo After a day of transformative conversations, speakers and friends of the Maison de Mode brand celebrated their successful event with a dinner at Times Square EDITION, where Tanqueray cocktails and herbal dishes were served. Special guests included actress Rosario Dawson, fashion designer Esteban Cortazar, Broadway star Paloma Garcia Lee and many more! Photo credit: Christos Katsiaouni Photo credit: Christos Katsiaouni You might also like

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/maison-mode-hosts-future-fashion-153100048.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos