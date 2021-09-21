Jordyn Woods celebrates her birthday in a barely visible dress





Jordyn Woods’ birthday is Thursday, but she’s already in her birthday suit. The star turned 24 a little early on Saturday, donning an almost naked dress for a night out at the Nice Guy in Los Angeles. She left little to the imagination in Area’s barely visible design, which featured strands of draped crystals and not much else. The sparkling style was a last minute choice, as Woodswrote on InstagramSunday: I put this look together overnight, my first dress failed two days ago, almost broke my finger at the start of the week but my team helped me put it together! Her over-year-old boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns joined her for the party, which came a week after she defended her against rumors of plastic surgery. While Area is known for her sets adorned with Swarovski crystals, such as Simone Biles’ layered look on the Met Gala Woods 2021 outfit, it appeared to include nude underwear and patties instead of a fabric base layer. . She added even more sparkle to the style with crystal-covered accessories including a coordinating Chanel bag and sheer Amina Muaddi heels. The bold dress puts Woods in good company, nude outfits were a mainstay at the Met Gala this year. In addition to the Kendall Jennerssheer-inspired Audrey Hepburn dress, Zo Kravitz was stunned in a Saint Laurent mesh dress, later applauding critics of the sheer style. Plus, who could forget Megan Fox’s “nude” dress at the VMAs last week? The bling-out look, reminiscent of Rose McGowan’s famous 1999 VMA dress, even included a crystal thong. With Woods’ actual birthday just around the corner, it remains to be seen if Shell will celebrate herself with another moment of pure style.

