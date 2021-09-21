Olivia Jade Shimmers in Cutout Dress and Cha-Cha Heels on Dancing with the Stars





Olivia Jade started the 30th season of ABC Dancing With the Stars on a dazzling note. The influence shone in the spotlight for the first challenge of the season, where she sparkled while dancing the cha-cha with her partner Val Chmerkovskiy. For the occasion, Jade wore a metallic green cutout mini dress. The shiny number featured a metallic green bodice with a crystal trim, accented by two large side cutouts. The dress was completed with a short skirt made up of layers of beaded fringes. Her outfit was complete with a gold and black pendant necklace and two pearl bracelets. More New Shoes Olivia Jade at the Season 30 premiere of Dancing with the Stars. – Credit: ABC ABC Olivia Jade dances cha-cha with Val Chmerkovskiy at the 30th season premiere of Dancing with the Stars. – Credit: ABC ABC When it comes to shoes, Jade has gone the traditional route with a pair of brown leather cha-cha heels. The shoes, which are traditionally used for dancing, featured a T-strap silhouette with multiple cross-toe straps. A rounded countertop and heels that seemed to total at least 2 inches in height completed her look. Olivia Jade dances cha-cha with Val Chmerkovskiy at the 30th season premiere of Dancing with the Stars. – Credit: ABC ABC Olivia Jade dances cha-cha with Val Chmerkovskiy at the 30th season premiere of Dancing with the Stars. – Credit: ABC ABC Zoom on the Jades cha-cha sandals. – Credit: ABC ABC Dancing with the stars is known for its star-studded cast and dramatic dancing. The Reality Competition program features celebrities paired with professional dancers, who compete weekly to win cash prizes and the famous Mirrorball Trophy. For the 30th season shows, the 15-person celebrity cast includes Brian Austin Green, Mel C, Bling Empires Christine Chiu, The Bold Types Melora Hardin, YouTube star JoJo Siwa and The Bachelor star Matt James. Olivia Jade and Val Chmerkovskiy at the 30th season premiere of Dancing with the Stars. – Credit: ABC ABC Off the stage, Jade keeps her shoe style sharp and versatile. The daughter of Lori Laughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli often wears classic heels suitable for year-round wear on the red carpet, including black, beige and nude sandals and pumps. His rest shoes come from a range of brands, such as Gucci platform loafers, Fendi boots and Zara mules. She also wears low and chunky sneakers from Converse, Nike and Balenciaga. The story continues Click on the gallery to view The evolution of Olivia Jades’ style over the years. Launch gallery: The evolution of Olivia Jade’s style: from the red carpet to the street The best of footwear Sign up for FN newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

