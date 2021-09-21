Fashion
How clothing giants Gap and Benetton once ruled fashion
In 1969, Don Fisher was struggling to find the right size of Levis jeans in traditional clothing stores. His solution was quite radical. With his wife Doris, he opened his own store, The Gap, selling a wide selection of products that Fisher had found so difficult to buy.
A year earlier, across the Atlantic, an Italian family business, Benetton, had opened its first boutique, entering the mass fashion market with a slightly different approach. Rather than designer clothes, Benetton began by selling knits they made themselves.
From those humble beginnings, The Gap and Benetton have grown into highly successful fashion retailers. At one time, their superiority in the sector was such that they attributed the status of category killers chains so large that they threaten the survival of smaller competitors.
A key feature of Category Killers other famous examples include Toys R Us, Home Depot, and Staples is the convenient availability of specific and affordable products. It is a retail format based on a clear understanding of what the customer wants and meeting that demand at low cost.
With the announcement this summer that Gap is closing all of its stores in the UK and Ireland, and with Benetton no longer on the cool frontier, the idea that these brands were once so dominant seems rather odd.
But the influence of these category killers on today’s fashion industry remains, with a story that is still relevant today to major current players like Primark, ASOS and Boohoo at a time of huge flux in the retail landscape and immense pressure on established businesses supply chains.
From the start, for example, The Gap had a clear vision of its clientele. Opening of the first store near San Francisco State University, Fisher wanted to appeal to students and the counterculture generation.
To attract them, the first Gap stores also sold records, but these were soon abandoned. Although the prices were not reduced, they were moderately and lively enough to convince this demographic core for shopping.
Benetton, meanwhile, capitalized on his initial popularity by expanding rapidly in the 1970s. several stores in a small area meant that the company could dominate local markets, generate high sales volume and effectively manage its distribution network.
Take stock
A key difference between Benetton clothing and those available from their competitors (usually department stores) was the bright Benetton colors. Last minute dyeing of clothes allowed the company to be flexible and responsive, reacting quickly to changes in demand.
The use of sophisticated inventory control and its organization of a network of suppliers, originally located nearby in northeastern Italy. Being able to track inventory and know what was selling and where that meant Benetton could plan the store’s supply flow, while also designing and producing the clothes consumers wanted to buy.
In the United States, The Gap was transforming the way Americans shop and dress, with a change of focus from Levis jeans to ubiquitous khakis and pocket t-shirts. The stores have been redesigned, but the focus has been on a narrow range of products at affordable prices in convenient locations. Like Benetton, Gaps’ adoption of computers to control inventory was critical to its superior ability to meet customer demand.
Of course, other retailers have sought to emulate some of these advances. In 1975 a Spanish clothing manufacturer headed by Amancio Ortega opened its first Zara store. Zaras’ business model quickly focused on quickly meeting changing customer demand.
Then, as the power of technology accelerated rapidly and trade barriers continued to drop, the opportunity for retailers to source cheaply from Asia increased, resulting in the formation of global value chains focused on buyers in the clothing industry.
The dizzying pace of change brought about by these developments has led to the global fashion industry as we know it today. It is fast (some would say too fast), practical and agile. Amazon recently has become the number one clothing retailer in the United States and the likes of ASOS work well.
As Gap and Benetton laid the groundwork for these changes, the power of these once daring and daring radicals has diminished. New successful fashion brands, such as Reformation, Sézanne and Rapa nui are likely to mix online with brick and mortar retailing, and make sustainability a central part of their offering.
But The Gap and Benetton’s approach to problem solving, being different, prioritizing convenience, responding to change is worth replicating for today’s industry innovators. As consumers become more aware of the environment and e-commerce accelerates further, the business acumen that has made these companies successful is unlikely to go out of fashion.
|
Sources
2/ https://theconversation.com/how-clothing-giants-gap-and-benetton-once-ruled-the-fashion-high-street-164889
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]