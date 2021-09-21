New Costume Institutes exhibit understands the emotional power of American fashion





The Friday before the Met Gala (and the opening of the accompanying museum exhibit), I met designer and impresario Tremaine Emory for tea. The theme of this year’s exhibition is In America: a fashion lexicon, and Emory, who designs t-shirts, sweaters and sneakers as Denim Tears, had recently found out that his work would be featured on the show. He began to reflect on the American fashion sense of how it is rarely about design and much more about combining references and style with originality. It is a kind of agitation, you might say. Marc and Ralph, he thought, referring to Jacobs and Lauren respectively, are the ultimate conservatives. Good to keep, Kanye style [West]it’s a good one too. Curators and storytellers. He went on to list more: Calvin Klein, Tom Ford, Willi Smith. JCPenney! And, of course, Lévis, with whom he designed his most famous clothes: jeans and a matching jacket adorned with cotton crowns, coveted products, but also those he used to tell the story of his family. sharecropper, and cotton companies. exploitation of black labor. These pieces, as well as a sweater with the African-American flag by David Hammons, are in the show. The inclusion of Emory, who is in his early 40s and has never done a runway, suggests that the Mets exhibit will communicate something a little different. Over the past few years, the Costume Institute has tackled big themes like camp and the Catholic Church, organizing amazing exhibitions of Versace and Galliano couture dresses. This approach would not make sense this year, for several reasons. American fashion isn’t much about bravado or flaunting, the average New Yorker on the subway is dressed in crocs and sweatpants. And even the most accomplished American designers, from Claire McCardell to Supreme, triumph for the simplicity of their clothes and the way they create expressive pieces with mostly vernacular shapes. American designer Eli Russell Linnetz chats with curator Andrew Bolton. Photo by Roy Rochlin / Getty Images. Yet fashion fans and even designers feared that the America theme would lead the Institute, which has been criticized for not highlighting the work of non-white designers enough, to tell a cliché story of the American fashion, a story of tasteful and chic ball gowns. so sleepy pants. Instead, this show is American fashion as a quilt, explained chief curator Andrew Bolton, and it offers an awe-inspiring aerial view of the variety and diversity of American fashion today. Rows and rows of designs are featured, each with its own fascinator designed by Stephen Jones with a name to sum up the work, and which puts cult young designers like Emory and Eli Russell Linnetz alongside legends like McCardell and Donna Karan.

