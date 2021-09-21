Changes to the student dress and professional conduct policy come into effect





The school board last week passed revised policies regarding the dress code for students and the professional conduct of staff members in different senses, setting standards of free speech for teachers and students. Reviews of the professional conduct policy have been underway since 2019, although the rules governing teacher speech came under scrutiny last May when a Leesburg Elementary School teacher Byron Tanner Cross, spoke out against the protections offered by districts for transgender students. Cross, who told the school board that enforcing the policy would violate his Christian faith, has been placed on administrative leave after an outcry from parents of Cross class students. Cross sued for his reinstatement and obtained an emergency injunction to return to his teaching post, with Judge James E. Plowman ruling that Cross’s right to free speech had been violated. The school district appealed, but the state Supreme Court upheld the lower courts’ decision. The case will then be judged before the Circuit Court. This revised policy reaffirms that while teachers have the right to free speech, they must heed the districts’ commitment to fair treatment. The policy states that school division employees must recognize that they are in a position of public trust. In the policy, employees are instructed to report instances of violation of the policy to their direct supervisor. Jeff Morse (Dulles) said the revisions to Policy 8270, Student Dress Code, represent the most substantial rewrite of any policy in his decade on the school board. This responds to the need to ensure equality in the dress code for men and women. The expectation is that the way a child dresses will never be held against him, Morse said. Under the policy, students cannot wear hoods over their heads during classroom instruction, nor tubular tops. The hood restriction will not apply to religious headdresses and outfits. At a committee meeting in June, board member Ian Serotkin (Blue Ridge) said he wanted the policy to limit students’ free speech as little as possible. Morse made a motion, seconded by John Beatty (Catoctin) to include bare bellies in prohibited clothing. Although the motion failed, Morse said he spoke to six female teachers who supported his position. This is not my attempt at bodily shame or to impose an unrealistic standard, Morse said. Were in an educational environment and we must have a certain level of consistency. Morse called the policy very open and student-friendly. Beatty decided to ban clothing containing profanity. This motion was carried 8-0. Related

