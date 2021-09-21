10 best hoodies for men on Amazon 2021





Courtesy There’s been a lot of talk about the hoodie over the past year and a half, especially from me. The style has been in strong rotation in my wardrobe, and I just can’t think of anything better to wear for any function. From jaunts to the local liquor store to crossing the airport to a night on the town, I’ve been wearing hoodies pretty much since I started earning my own coin – well, well, manner before we all have to quarantine ourselves. And I was happy to see the masses do the same. It’s not news that all things soft and stretchy have taken over. But as someone who has always worn the hoodie on Before Times, I firmly believe that it is not just WFH attire. It can work well for functions that don’t require a Zoom account. Whether it’s an IRL happy hour or, depending on the mood, a fancy shindig, hoodies have always worked for me. And they can do the same for you. So, if you’re ready to jump on the bandwagon, Amazon has a great selection for a plethora of situations. From sporty options designed for races to more stylish pieces that are perfect for showing off in a crowd, check them out below. Advertising – Continue Reading Below Comfortwash Garment Dyed Hoodie A hoodie from Hanes that gives a whole new meaning to new condition. Long Sleeve Pullover Hoodie Set sail in the hoodie from a brand dedicated to nautical adventures. Standard fleece hoodie The standard is right. This mid-weight gray hoodie, with a kangaroo pocket and ribbed cuffs and hem, is as foolproof as it gets. Chouinard 1567 Hoodie The only type of strawberry sorbet you’d pick up once the temperatures dropped. UA Hustle Fleece Hoodie The Under Armor moisture-wicking lightweight hoodie is just what you need if you’re in a, well, bustle. Reverse-weave hoodie Hoodie maker OG continues to dominate, and here’s proof. Full-zip fleece hoodie Billy Reid is a cool country cat with an urban vibe. And her hoodie follows the same credo. Zipped hoodie with band Slip into it with the sleek Paul Smith take on style. Soft slub jersey hoodie A jersey boy after our own hearts. Panther hoodie In Peter Dundas’ world, all that really glitters is gold. Barry samaha

Barry Samaha is the Style Business Editor at Esquire, where he covers all things fashion and grooming.

