Sex sells, buyers say at London Fashion Week

LONDON Familiar city names were mostly missing from this season’s schedule but, despite this, buyers have always paid attention to the city’s creators, and especially young names such as LVMH Nancy Dojaka Prize Winner, Knwls and Fashion East designers Maximilian and Chet Lo.

This new generation is pushing a new kind of sexy into the market, with sheer dresses and partings, bodycon silhouettes and cutouts galore. And retailers are standing firmly behind the look, risky as it sounds. They seek to serve a young and digitally savvy audience eager to show off and make strong statements after several months of foreclosure.

Buyers also collectively approved the hybrid presentation formats chosen by UK designers.

While many creatives were excited to return to physical events, Rejina Pyos’ show, opened by Olympic divers at the London Aquatic Center, was a big favorite, but more intimate presentation formats were also popular.

Michael halpern, who arranged one-on-one dates and presented a film featuring dancers from the Royal Ballet, won praise for her ability to adapt to the times and communicate a larger message with her formal wear though -to be.

Here, international shoppers share some of their favorite moments from the Spring 2022 season in London.

Maximilian, spring 2022 – Credit: Giovanni Giannoni for WWD

Ida Petersson, Director of Purchasing, Browns:

BEST COLLECTIONS: Nensi Dojaka, Saul Nash, Knwls, Simone Rocha, Richard Quinn and Maximilian have been my pinch moments this week. We have really been spoiled with talent this season here in London.

TENDENCY : After New York Fashion Week and now that London is drawing to a close, it’s obvious that sexy is back.

BUDGETS RISING OR DECLINING? : Budgets are on the rise. Our local talent worked hard over the past 18 troubling months, but they picked it up, overcame challenges and the creativity and energy was clear to be seen in all of their collections.

BEST SHOW FORMAT: Rejina Pyos’ performance at the London Aquatics Center was beautiful and theatrical.

IMPRESSIONS OF THE WEEK: The energy was so tangible throughout the week. We finished with hope and enthusiasm for the coming season.

Behind the Scenes of David Koma, Spring 2022 – Credit: Kasia Bobula for WWD

Tiffany Hsu, Fashion Purchasing Director, Mytheresa:

BEST COLLECTIONS: Simone Rocha, Erdem, Victoria Beckham and David Koma really stood out.

TENDENCY : We saw a really strong influence in the early 2000s. Overall, it’s a very sexy and body-conscious look.

NEW TALENT: Fashion East’s Chet Lo is definitely one to watch.

IMPRESSIONS OF THE WEEK: The atmosphere is very playful and positive, a celebration of the encounter which is so wonderful to see and experience. But it takes a while to get used to it and get a makeover.

Rejina Pyo, spring 2022 – Credit: Giovanni Giannoni for WWD

Marissa Galante Frank, Fashion, Accessories and Beauty Director, Bloomingdales:

BEST COLLECTIONS: London Fashion Week delivered some exceptional collections and Rejina Pyo tops the list. There was a vibrancy and ease behind the spring collection as evidenced by its use of color and crochet. Erdem’s powerful femininity and polish and Richard Malones’ fresh reinterpretation of iconic Mulberry designs were also highlights.

TENDENCY : The retro seaside resort and bright, bold colors are two trends that have crossed London Fashion Week and will be reflected well in the Bloomingdales assortment next year.

BEST SHOW FORMAT: I loved what Rejina Pyo did at the London Aquatics Center. It was a beautiful sight and the fact that the divers show off their new swimwear firsthand during their dives was creative and instantly caught your eye.

IMPRESSIONS OF THE WEEK: There is something quite special about London Fashion Week. It’s beautiful to see designers look at their heritage and reinterpret it in new ways, while also seeing the next wave of emerging designers demonstrate their talent and voice.

Halpern, Spring 2022 – Credit: Courtesy of Halpern

Libby Page, Senior Market Editor, Net to wear:

BEST COLLECTIONS: Roksanda, Halpern and Rejina Pyo renewed their upbeat approach with bold colors and prints. Nensi Dojaka, Maximilian Davis and Supriya Lele also brought London back to its core mission: showcasing emerging designers.

TENDENCY : The joy of dressing was embraced everywhere, with eclectic colors seen in Roksanda, Halpern, David Koma, Rejina Pyo. And Nensi Dojaka, Supriya Lele, and Maximilian Davis have all brought back the sexy in their own way.

BEST SHOW FORMAT: Halpern produced a wonderful film at the Royal Opera House. It was a continuation of his previous collection that he presented to frontline workers who served throughout the pandemic. It was incredibly emotional and perfectly showed his greatness. When it comes to physical shows, we loved how Rejina Pyo took freedom to a whole new level at London Aquatics Center. And for the third time, Roksanda gave a true performance at the Serpentine Pavilion, embracing dance, color and joy. It was the perfect Monday morning pick-me-up.

NEW TALENT: LVMH Prize winner Nensi Dojaka caught our eye with her delicate little black dresses, plunging lines, tapered pants and knotted details, a collection designed for the powerful woman of modern times.

IMPRESSIONS OF THE WEEK: Old and new creators have stepped up their game considerably with the traditional parade. The locations and concepts were more spectacular than ever. One of the best things about London Fashion Week this season has been the joy that radiates around the catwalks as we all physically come together to enjoy the brands we love together.

Behind the Scenes of Erdem, Spring 2022 – Credit: Kasia Bobula for WWD

Lisa Aiken, Fashion and Lifestyle Director, Neiman Marcus:

BEST COLLECTIONS: The biggest highlights of the week came from Erdem and Simone Rocha, both of whom have evolved their brand’s DNA with new ideas that will appeal to both a new customer and an existing customer. Emilia Wickstead and Halpern weren’t on the schedule but had private dates and were accompanied by beautifully creative films. Rejina Pyos’ colorful collection was bold and upbeat everything we look forward to next summer.

TENDENCY : Whether on the catwalk or on the street, there are a lot of strong and saturated colors. There’s plenty of volume either in more classic fitted and flared shapes, or in A-line silhouettes and dramatic sleeves. On the other end of the spectrum, the return to sensuality continues with cutouts, barely there tops, and backless options.

BUDGETS RISING OR DECLINING? We are always looking for opportunities to invest in novelty and bring enthusiasm to our incredibly loyal and engaged clientele.

BEST SHOW FORMAT: The Erdem open-air exhibit at the British Museum was outstanding and I like some of the more intimate presentation formats with the ability to browse the collection in person.

NEW TALENT: I am very excited about Nensi Dojaka and Maximilian and can’t wait to see their collections in the showrooms.

IMPRESSIONS OF THE WEEK: It has been a bustling week of emerging talent, with some of LFW’s biggest names missing from the program. But in the end, that’s what London is known for.

Nensi Dojaka, spring 2022 – Credit: Giovanni Giannoni / WWD

Elizabeth von der Goltz, Commercial Director, Matchesfashion:

BEST COLLECTIONS: Emilia Wickstead and SS Daley

TENDENCY : Romantic themes felt strong and modern with stunning new floral prints. After the past 18 months, I think comfort will always be the key when it comes to dressing. In terms of color, bright and fun pastel hues took center stage, with a few highlights being Roksanda, Emilia Wickstead, and Rejina Pyo. Nensi Dojaka and Maximilian’s uplifting and sexier pieces were also very strong.

BEST SHOW FORMAT: SS Daleys ‘presentation with the National Youth Theater on class tensions, masculinity, race, sexuality, same-sex love and bullying in UK public schools was truly inspiring and Rejina Pyos’ uplifting performance with the Another highlight was the British Olympic team’s divers at the London Aquatics Center.

NEW TALENT: It was great to see our new Innovator designers Nensi Dojaka, Maximilian and SSDaley.

PRINT OF THE WEEK: It was so inspiring to see the creativity of the designers when it came to their presentations and shows, with so many people showcasing their collections in such interesting and exciting formats.

