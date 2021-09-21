Fashion
Texas sues Biden administrator to block transgender mandate on pronouns, dress codes and bathrooms
Texas sued the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, claiming the EEOC violated federal law by issuing a June guidance document demanding pro-trans policies regarding bathrooms, dress codes and pronouns.
“States should be able to choose the privacy of their employers over subjective gender views, and these illegal guidelines put many women and children at risk,” Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a statement. declaration on the lawsuit, filed Monday. “If the Biden administration believes it can force states to conform to their political agenda, my office will stand up against their sweeping attempt at social change.”
On June 15, 2021, EEOC President Charlotte Burrows released guidelines setting out what she claims to be the Commission’s interpretation of employers’ obligations under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 The guidelines prohibit employers from requiring transgender employees to dress in accordance with the employee’s “sex assigned at birth”; allows employers to have sex-separated bathrooms, changing rooms or showers, but requires them to allow transgender people to use facilities that match their gender identity; and suggests that employers who regularly use the “wrong” pronouns or names for employees may face charges of harassment.
TRANSGENDER SURGERY FOR CHILDREN CONSTITUTES CHILD ABUSE, RULES OF THE COMMISSIONER OF TEXAS
The trial claims that Burrows and the EEOC twisted a Supreme Court ruling to justify the guidelines, and alleges the guidelines violate federal law.
Guidance cited decision Bostock v. Clayton County (2020), in which the Supreme Court ruled that employers violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act by firing employees because of their sexual orientation and gender identity. Yet, as the lawsuit notes, the Supreme Court made it clear that Bostock does not apply to contentious issues such as access to the toilet.
“Under Title VII, we also don’t purport to address bathrooms, locker rooms or anything like that,” Judge Neil Gorsuch wrote. He added that the court was not ruling on “gender-segregated bathrooms, locker rooms and dress codes.”
The lawsuit also claims that “the June 15 guidelines were not approved by a vote of the entire Commission and were never published in the Federal Register.”
In addition, he claims that the bathroom, dress code and pronoun policies that the June 15 guidelines aim to prevent “from discriminating on the basis of gender identity and therefore not violating Bostock “.
THE TEACHER WHO REFUSED TO CALL THE STUDENT BY THE PREFERRED PRONON WINS IN THE FEDERAL COURT: WE MUST STAND UP
In the lawsuit, Paxton alleges that the EEOC guidelines violated the Administrative Procedures Act, the First Amendment by requiring employers to use transgender pronouns, the EEOC’s own regulations and the 11th Amendment to the Constitution in taking forceful action against states like Texas that oppose these kinds of transgender mandates.
Paxton is asking the court to overturn the guidelines, declare them illegal, prevent the EEOC from enforcing the guidelines, and award attorney fees to Texas in the case.
If the EEOC enforces the guidelines, it would hurt Texas and the Texas Department of Agriculture, in particular, legal claims. Texas agencies employ hundreds of thousands of people, and TDA employs approximately 615 people. “If an employee dressed as a member of the opposite sex, the TDA would consider such conduct to be a violation of its standards,” the lawsuit said. ADD also does not require the use of transgender pronouns.
“The June 15 directives have a direct and immediate impact on the day-to-day activities of the state, its agencies and political subdivisions, including the TDA,” the lawsuit says. If the EEOC implements its guidelines, the state of Texas and the TDA would face “EEOC investigations, Department of Justice enforcement action, and prosecution.”
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
“I am convinced that these illegal and unconstitutional guidelines result in increased liability for every employer, including the state of Texas,” TDA Commissioner Sid Miller said in a statement. “In our constitutional republic, states have the sovereign right to enact their own laws and regulations relating to matters such as bathrooms; and that is an extreme and ridiculous overstepping on the part of the Biden administration.”
The EEOC declined to comment on the dispute and the Justice Department did not respond to Fox News’ request for comment at press time.
