Neiman Marcus turns to Hypebeast with luxury sneakers for his first virtual showroom

Neiman Marcus has partnered with the trendy global contemporary men’s fashion and streetwear website Hypebeast to reach shoppers of luxury sneakers with its first virtual showroom where people can view and shop.

The digital retail space went live on Tuesday on Hypebeast and includes 11 exclusive men’s sneakers from fashion designers Versace, Dolce & Gabbana, Christian Louboutin, Giuseppe Zanotti and more.

The 37 Neiman Marcus stores will stock some of the shoes, priced at several hundred dollars, with one of the most expensive Alexander McQueen sneakers at $ 1,290.

The traditional model of promoting sneakers has stagnated, said Huan Nguyen, vice president of brand partnerships at Hypebeasts in the United States.

By partnering with Neiman Marcus, Hong Kong-based Hypebeast with its 15.6 million monthly visitors interested in menswear and 50 million monthly pageviews can present sneakers in a new way, said. Nguyen said.

Last month, Neiman Marcus said he was increasing his visibility with a new marketing campaign called Re-Introduce Yourself. The goal is to get customers back into the art of fashion as people reappear from pandemic blockages.

We want customers not only to meet us again, but to know they were in the same boat, said Lana Todorovich, President and Chief Merchandising Officer at Neiman Marcus.

The Dallas-based retailer has also brought back its seasonal magazine / catalog called The book, which was mailed to customers at the end of August.

