Fashion
Neiman Marcus turns to Hypebeast with luxury sneakers for his first virtual showroom
Neiman Marcus has partnered with the trendy global contemporary men’s fashion and streetwear website Hypebeast to reach shoppers of luxury sneakers with its first virtual showroom where people can view and shop.
The digital retail space went live on Tuesday on Hypebeast and includes 11 exclusive men’s sneakers from fashion designers Versace, Dolce & Gabbana, Christian Louboutin, Giuseppe Zanotti and more.
The 37 Neiman Marcus stores will stock some of the shoes, priced at several hundred dollars, with one of the most expensive Alexander McQueen sneakers at $ 1,290.
The traditional model of promoting sneakers has stagnated, said Huan Nguyen, vice president of brand partnerships at Hypebeasts in the United States.
By partnering with Neiman Marcus, Hong Kong-based Hypebeast with its 15.6 million monthly visitors interested in menswear and 50 million monthly pageviews can present sneakers in a new way, said. Nguyen said.
Last month, Neiman Marcus said he was increasing his visibility with a new marketing campaign called Re-Introduce Yourself. The goal is to get customers back into the art of fashion as people reappear from pandemic blockages.
We want customers not only to meet us again, but to know they were in the same boat, said Lana Todorovich, President and Chief Merchandising Officer at Neiman Marcus.
The Dallas-based retailer has also brought back its seasonal magazine / catalog called The book, which was mailed to customers at the end of August.
Twitter: @MariaHalkias
Looking for more business coverage? Click here to read all retail news and updates. Click here to subscribe to D-FW Retail and more newsletters from The morning news from Dallas.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dallasnews.com/business/retail/2021/09/21/neiman-marcus-turns-to-hypebeast-with-luxe-sneakers-for-its-first-virtual-showroom/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]